How did Threads, a social network that competes with Twitter, perform in its first month?

After becoming the fastest growing app ever after hitting 100 million subscriptions in five days, Meta’s new social network Threads hasn’t had such a great first month.

According to Sensor Tower, the number of daily active users of Threads has decreased by 82% since its launch, with only eight million people accessing the app every day. This is a very small figure compared to the average of 237 million daily Twitter users.

The time users spend in the app has also reduced. According to Sensor Tower, a month ago, users opened threads an average of 14 times and spent an average of 19 minutes browsing, and now they open apps an average of 2.6 times a day and spend less than three minutes in it.

Famous Deflates Partnership

Singers, actors, politicians and “influencers” are part of the 120 million downloads that Threads has achieved in its first month.

Some celebrities like Kim Kardashian created profiles but didn’t post anything. While other celebrities like Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Gates, Britney Spears, Shakira, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Oprah Winfrey started off strong and then stopped posting as often.

DeGeneres was one of the first 3,000 people to download Threads. The presenter joined Twitter in 2008 and achieved one of the most viral trills on the platform in 2014 by posting a selfie with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong’o, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts in the middle of the Oscars. Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but they haven’t made a move since April 22.

“Welcome to Gay Twitter!” DeGeneres wrote on the threads on July 5, then posted six times in her first week on the threads, but posted nothing on the social network in two weeks. Something similar happened with Shakira, who was very active during the first weeks and now appears only occasionally.

innovation success

This trend is normal, according to New York University professor Jose Mendoza, the novelty of what this new social network of Mark Zuckerberg will be like, from the first weeks it was announced as a less toxic network, without advertising and with fewer bots .

Mendoza said, “We will have to wait to see if the platform will be what they are promoting, a platform where healthy conversations will take place.”

On his part, Zuckerberg, the company’s executive director, said in the framework of the business results of Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger parent company) that Threads has exceeded expectations.

“Now, we focus on (user) retention and improving the fundamentals. And then we’ll focus on growing the community at the scale that we think is possible,” Zuckerberg said, adding that He didn’t expect to win money with Threads for at least a few years.

threads change in a month

For the time being, Threads looks like a copy of Twitter, the network that was nicknamed “X” by Elon Musk, as users can post pictures, videos and text of up to 500 characters and interact with them in three ways. : Giving them “likes” by “like it”, reposting and commenting.

On July 25, Threads made its first change and began offering users the option to view content from accounts they followed in chronological order, similar to Twitter.

This week Zuckerberg announced that the platform would “soon” have a search function and be accessible via the web.

The biggest difference between the two networks is that threads still don’t have direct messages nor can you use hashtags or labels, so there are no trending topics or trends.

Mendoza says the “personality” of the threads is yet to be seen, as it will take time.

Referring to the future of Twitter and Threads, the expert said: “I think all platforms can co-exist. Each platform will have its own tools and policies and it is up to the users to choose the appropriate platform as per their interest.

