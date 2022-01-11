How did Vin Diesel feel so fast and furious for Helen Mirren

Mirren continued to sing Diesel’s praises. In the 2015 appearance In “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” she said, “I’m a huge Vin Diesel fan. It occurred to me to see him give a speech once at a party, he was so smart, funny and so cool, I fell in love with him a little bit there and then .. I love you, Fen. You don’t know who I am, but I still love you.

It turns out the feeling is mutual. In May 2018, Diesel was present at Lincoln Center’s 45th Chaplin Award ceremony, honoring Mirren. And he explained how his role in the “Fast and Furious” films happened: he met her at the Golden Globes, where he approached him and she insisted that he find her a role in the next film. “She’s pretty intimidating, despite her 5’2 ″ body. You want to make her happy. You absolutely don’t want to disappoint her. For a tough New Yorker like me, I was intimidated and not easily intimidated. Something inspired me, ”said Diesel (In The Hollywood Reporter).

He said of his scene with Mirren in “The Fate of the Furious” (via IndieWire), “I remember it was one of my favorite days of my trip. Nobody else in the room cared. There was nothing but this bond between her and me, and there was something truly magical and truly special. take the rest of my life with me … It’s probably her. ” That’s why Fate of the Furious was the fastest film in history to reach a billion dollars ”.