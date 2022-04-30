How did you find the Chivas players with the departure of Leaño?: Ricardo Cadena confesses

The rojiblanco strategist is going for a direct ticket to the Clausura 2022 Liguilla, but he also recalled the foundations laid by his predecessor.

Ricardo Cadena came to completely change the landscape of Chivas de Guadalajara with an effective operation that has given immediate results with which they have erased the chip of the previous process under the command of Marcelo Leaño, however, the one who does not forget it is the interim helmsman himself, who took time to remember the work of the “Chess Player”.

It is not a novelty that Cadena has expressed his desire to stay for the next Opening Tournament 2022 on the bench of the Sacred Flock, but he considers that for the moment the only mission is to achieve the objectives that were outlined at the start of the campaign and at least under his management They are on the right track with three wins in a row and a safe ticket in the Repechage.

In this regard, a strategist from Guadalajara, who emerged as a professional soccer player with Guadalajara the beginning of the 90s, he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the most important team in Mexican soccer, although he knows that the results are what rule: “I am going step by step, I see myself in the next commitment and with the favor of God in the next phase, then it is something that is not in my hands, it does not correspond to me. But I’m happy, of course I would like to because I’m from the institution, I’m a guy who lives from football, who is grateful to this institution that saw me born and grow “, The technician commented in an interview for Marca Claro.

How did Marcelo Leaño leave the Chivas squad?

On the other hand, Cadena stated how he found the Guadalajara dressing room once Marcelo Leaño left, whom he remembered for his good work and for having laid the foundations of the project that he now commands in search of playing a prominent role in the next phase of the contest, where on Friday they close the regular season visiting Necaxa.

“Marcelo had a healthy dressing room, with transparency, noble, that part helps a lot. In sports, the team developed very good passages in the matches and he was doing things interesting, things that helped a lot so that with my incorporation I took advantage”, pointed out the helmsman who is waiting for an opportunity to stop being interim.

