How did you get here? The US exceeds one million deaths from COVID-19

The coronavirus arrived in the United States later than elsewhere, but that did not prevent the country from becoming the epicenter of the pandemic and a major health, political and economic crisis from developing. More than two years after detection of the first case of COVID-19, the US has become the first nation to exceed one million deaths from the disease.

According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 999,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the US. Other counts, however, including those by the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association put the death toll at one million.

“Today we mark a tragic milestone here in the United States, one million deaths from covid,” President Joe Biden lamented in a video. Flags at the White House were flown at half-staff on Thursday as a show of respect.

Timeline of COVID-19 in the US:

The virus was first detected on January 21, 2020 in Seattle, in the northwest of the country.

What have been some of the most relevant events since then?

Vaccination figures

One of the main actions of the Biden administration against the coronavirus has been to promote vaccination.

More than half of the country’s population is already vaccinated, however, there are still just over 33% who are not, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.





According to Johns Hopkins, as of May 11, 2022, the District of Columbia is the state with the highest percentage of the vaccinated population, with 97.23%. It is followed by Rhode Island, with 82.91% and Vermont, with 81.27%.





Wyoming is the state with the lowest vaccination rate, at 50.76%. The second least vaccinated is Alabama, with 51.48%, and the third Mississippi, with 51.76%.





The vaccination showed the division of opinions in American society. While Republicans used to be reluctant to get vaccinated, most Democrats opted to follow the directions of health authorities.

The vaccines also showed the inequalities between the different sectors of society. Ethnic minorities were vaccinated at a lower rate than the white population, according to studies.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 55% of the white population has been inoculated with at least one dose, 20.8% of Hispanics and Latinos also wore at least one, as did 10.3% of African-Americans, 6.7% of Asians, and 0.9% of Native Americans and Alaskans.





How many vaccines has the US donated so far?

The US promised the donation of 1,200 million doses of vaccines, through initiatives such as the COVAX and AVAT systems, among others. More than 500 million doses have been donated so far, according to the State Department.





Which countries in the region have received the most vaccine donations from the US?

Mexico is the country in the Americas that has received the most vaccines from the US so far with 16,941,220 doses. As indicated by the State Department, the shipment began in May 2021 and includes 3,500,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, 1,349,900 from J&J, and 12,091,320 from the company AstraZeneca.

Guatemala is the second nation with the most donations from the US. All submitted vaccines were created by Moderna.

Colombia, the third country on the list, has received 3,500,000 doses from the Moderna company and 2,500,000 from J&J.





Why are Hispanics among the most vulnerable?

Minorities have been hit the hardest during the pandemic, according to experts, who say the country “failed” them, especially younger and essential workers who were exposed to the virus from one moment to the next. that the population was vaccinated.

“They kept our country running pretty consistently, they kept food on our tables, and they paid a heavy price for it. We as a country fail to protect our essential workers,” she said in an interview with the voice of america Ali Mokdad, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington.

In July 2021, a Pew Research Center study highlighted that “Hispanics have had a higher risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, compared to other races/ethnicities in the United States.”





What happens in the rest of the world?

The coronavirus has killed at least 6.2 million people worldwide since it emerged in late 2019, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Europe passed the 2 million death mark from the coronavirus on Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

These are some of the countries that register high numbers of infections and deaths, according to John Hopkins:

In India, 44 million people have been infected and almost 525,000 people have died.

In Brazil there are about 31 million infections and more than 664,000 deaths.

Mexico reports more than 324,000 deaths from COVID.

Argentina registers more than 9 million infected.

