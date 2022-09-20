How Diddy Potentially Inspired Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Guest Outfit

There’s no relationship in Hollywood history like Diddy and Jennifer Lopez’s whirlwind romance. The two were briefly together, but their relationship contributed massively to the pop culture pandemonium, especially in terms of celebrity entanglements. Diddy is credited by many for raising Lopez’s profile, especially when it comes to her career and her personal fashion sense. Apparently, he could continue to be an inspiration in his personal life, as some believe his wedding attire mirrors Diddy’s party look.

Diddy’s all-white party may have inspired Jennifer Lopez’s wedding attire requirements

Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot in August, a month after getting married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The wedding took place nearly 20 years after the original 2003 nuptials were called off and a year after they rekindled their old flame. Affleck and the Selena star swapped nuptials at his 87-acre estate in Georgia, the same location where they were to be married in 2003.

The wedding took place over a three-day weekend, Friday through Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities in attendance. Lopez wore an Italian-made Ralph Lauren dress for the ceremony. The dress was mermaid style, with her hair in an elegant bun.

Guests wore all white, which is traditionally frowned upon. But the guest attire may have been inspired by Lopez’s ex-boyfriend, Diddy. It is famous for its annual all-white parties, usually held on Labor Day weekend. The former couple dated for two years, from 1999 to 2001.

The hip-hop mogul’s all-white party was Hollywood’s signature event for more than a decade

If Lopez was inspired by an all-white memo from her time with Diddy, it’s hard for anyone to be mad at her. For starters, everyone at the wedding looked gorgeous and in sync, which made the photos even better. Other than that, Diddy’s all-white parties are legendary.

The first started in the Hamptons in 1998, a year before he and Lopez hit it off. It was Diddy’s way of merging his bachelor party hip-hop persona with his new upper-echelon lifestyle, mingling with the biggest names in Sag Harbor, New York. Anyone who was anybody at the time — whether in business or entertainment — got an invite. But there was one rule: dress all in white or be denied entry. Martha Stewart, Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio and Aretha Franklin are just a few of the celebrities who have attended over the years.

According to a profile on parties at andscape, over the next 11 years, his all-white parties jumped from exclusive venue to exclusive venue, including Beverly Hills, Calif., and St. Tropez, France. During the two years of their relationship, Lopez was there at the forefront.

Diddy was also part of Jennifer Lopez’s style journey

The two were open about how Diddy helped shape his iconic style while they were dating. Of her infamous Grammy dress, Diddy said, “We were all having such a great time in fashion and pushing fashion boundaries and we were just stepping up our game,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “I thought it was going to be a real game-changer when it came to her and fashion. But I didn’t know how bad it was going to be, but it was a big moment for her. She deserves it, she’s one of the flyiest out there.

