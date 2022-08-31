How different will Andor, the new Star Wars series, be? I Cinema PREMIERE

We are a few weeks away from the premiere of Andorthe new series of starwars. The expectations of the fans are through the skies, as it happens with almost any product of this franchise. And beyond the fact that the protagonist is Diego Luna, there are other factors that excite us about this project. One of them is the tone that the story will have. Will it approach the war genre, as happened in Rogue One: A Story of starwars? Or will it be another fantasy ad hoc with the rest of the series?

With the premiere getting closer, the stars of Andor have released more details of what we will see in this story, One of them, Adria Arjona (Morbius), spoke in depth about the project and hinted that Andor will be a truly spectacular series (via).

“It’s a true origin story about the great character we already know and love. I think Tony (Gilroy, showrunner) did a great job creating these new worlds that are very intricate and clever. This story is about people, about ordinary people who have very little in common, but are somehow united.”

Some members of the press have already had the opportunity to see the first episodes of Andor. And one of the aspects that stands out the most is how far the series feels from what we know as Star Wars. I mean, there are no lightsabers, wacky planets, or spectacular creatures. Many mention that it is a new section of starwarssomething that can be a double-edged sword with the most intense fans of the saga.

Likewise, the question arises as to how important the character of Arjona will be in this series. In rogue oneDiego Luna had incredible chemistry with Felicity Jones, the protagonist. Together they gave us emotional scenes towards the end of the film. Will the effect be repeated with this new character or will it be in the shadow of what Jones did?

“Bix is ​​someone who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. She takes risks, she is fearless and fearless. I deeply love the dynamic of it. You can feel that they have a history and their dynamic is complicated. His trust has been built and broken many times over the years. She is protective of him, even though sometimes that gets her into trouble,” she added.

Another noteworthy fact is the production size of Andor. Although the series needs visual effects, like any product of starwars, this time they were not used to exhaustion. On the contrary, the creators decided that the chapters had a more authentic texture, worthy of other scenarios in this universe created by George Lucas.

“They built a city for us, an entire city. I got lost in it. I remember the first day I walked on set, I brought my character’s wardrobe and they gave me a tour. I was amazed. It was an open-air city, it’s not in a studio, it’s not part of a set where we filmed. It is actually a city. More or less between three and five blocks,” explained Arjona.

Andorthe new series of starwars will come to Disney Plus the next September 21st. That day we can enjoy the first three chapters. The remaining nine will be published one every Wednesday, until reaching the end of the season on November 23. Do you think it will become another success in this galaxy far, far away?