How difficult it is to be Volodymyr Zelensky

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has provoked very alarming reactions almost everywhere: not only from the United States, which alerted and displaced thousands of soldiers in the hypothesis, according to them concrete, of an invasion, but also by European countries. Surprisingly enough, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has maintained an apparently calm attitude: in recent days he has tried to calm the waters and reduce the Russian threat, even criticizing Western governments for their alarmism.

Zelensky’s attitude is consistent with the way he has managed tensions with Russia so far, but now puts him in a difficult position: Zelensky must balance the rather blatant attempt to avoid escalating tensions with the risk of impatient Western allies. , who are investing diplomatic efforts and means for the defense of Ukraine. And if Russia does indeed invade, Zelensky could be accused of minimizing the risk of a war and not doing enough to avoid it, as some critics of him already claim.

– Read also: For the United States, Russia is almost ready to invade Ukraine

The cautious attitude of the Ukrainian president has emerged on several occasions over the past few weeks. Zelensky equated the current border crisis with other moments of tension between Russia and Ukraine, without therefore giving it a specificity or particular urgency.

He did so when he said that the risk of a Russian invasion is equal to that of last April, when Russia amassed about 40,000 soldiers at the border, and then withdrew them (but this time the soldiers are more than double, better armed and organized as if he were really preparing an invasion). He did so even when he assimilated the border crisis to the tensions that have been going on between Russia and Ukraine since 2014, the year of the invasion with which Russia annexed Crimea.

Zelensky also criticized Western heads of government for their tones, according to him unjustifiably alarmist: “I am the president of Ukraine, I live here, and I think I know the situation better than any other president,” said a dozen. days ago referring to the concerns expressed by Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, presidents of the United States and France, about the situation at the border.

Another occasion in which Zelensky showed he wanted to reduce the Russian threat was when he criticized the United States’ decision to evacuate the family members of the staff of the American embassy in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, as excessive. With a hint of sarcasm, Zelensky said: “Diplomats are like captains: they should be the last to abandon the sinking ship, but Ukraine is not the Titanic.”

There have, of course, also been occasions when Zelensky appeared to take the hypothesis of a Russian invasion very seriously, such as when he criticized President Biden for his controversial claim that NATO did not know how to respond to a “small foray” by Russia into Ukraine. Or when he said that a war in Ukraine would not be just a war between Ukraine and Russia, but “a European war, a real war”. These statements, in some ways, also seemed to contradict his more frequent attempts to play down the situation, noticed in recent weeks by various analysts and observers.

– Read also: The Ukrainian president says Russia is planning a coup against him

Zelensky’s calm attitude has several reasons. In part, as he himself said, the prospect of an imminent war risks destabilizing the country’s economy and internal politics, which he has every interest in preserving. As the Wall Street Journalthat of “Olympic calm” is a very specific strategy, adopted by Zelensky with the support of his closest advisers.

More generally, however, Zelensky is handling the Russian threat as he has always tried to do, that is, with caution and avoiding frontal confrontations as much as possible. Zelensky, who is 44 years old and had no political experience before being elected (he was an actor, acting mainly in comedies), has been president since 2019, the seventh to rule Ukraine since its independence from the Soviet Union. One of his main promises, along with that of eradicating corruption, was to be able to diplomatically resolve tensions with Russia by making a peace agreement with Putin, without having to go through a war.

In his first speech as president, Zelensky reassured the audience that “anything is possible” – a phrase that became something of a motto – and scolded his main opponent, Petro Poroshenko, former president defeated in the elections, for his bad relations with the Russia.

Things, however, have not been so linear: Zelensky has progressively understood that dealing with Putin was not so simple, and has gradually taken more firm and assertive positions, partly also in the wake of the criticisms received from within, from part of those who accused him of having a too submissive attitude towards Russia. A turning point, whereby relations between Russia and Ukraine have further deteriorated, has arrived above all with the administration of Joe Biden, which said it was ready to counter Russian expansionism and renewed US support for maintaining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

All these changes may have convinced Putin to act before the current status quo, all in all still pro-Russia, is changed. According to some of his former collaborators heard by the Wall Street JournalHowever, Zelensky still hopes to be able to resolve the tensions with Russia in a diplomatic way and with a peace agreement: his cautious and apparently serene attitude would therefore serve to show that he does not want to treat Russia as an enemy, and therefore not to increase further tension.

– Read also: What does Russia want to do in Ukraine?

Given the level of tension reached, however, Zelensky’s position is risky: there had already been protests against him in the past because his attitude towards Russia was considered too compliant. And in recent weeks his opponents and critics of him, first of all Poroshenko, have accused him of taking the threat of a Russian invasion too little seriously, that is, in essence, of not adequately defending the country.

There are also those who appreciate Zelensky’s calm and believe that he is managing a very delicate situation with competence and firmness, without giving in to panic. But if Putin proceeded with a Zelensky invasion he would risk – in addition to all the problems associated with having to manage an armed conflict – of losing credibility with everyone, with the Ukrainians and with his Western allies, for having underestimated the risk of the second less Russian invasion. ten years old.

– Read also: Putin’s obsession with Ukraine