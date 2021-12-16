how do films and novels interact?

From “Emma“With Gwyneth Paltrow, a “Clueless” as far as “PPZ: Pride + Prejudice + Zombie”, It is undeniable that the relationship between Jane Austen and cinema was particularly lucky. Just last year a new version of the classic “Emma” was released with the actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who would then win us over in the role of “The chess queen“.

Part of theimmortality of these stories and their film adaptations lies in the love that modern audiences have for i costume drama. However, much is also due to the original work and the ability of the British author to build an interesting character system and profound female figures, coherent and capable of leading us into the world through their own eyes and their own meters of judgment.

Three Types of Jane Austen Adaptations in Cinema: The “Hollywood Style”

According to the scholar Linda V. Troost, in the history of the transpositions of Jane Austen (as with other great classical authors) three types of adaptations were presented. The first is the adaptation in Hollywood style. The hallmarks are: freedom from respecting the plot, a light approach, which bypasses issues such as class differences, and the star at the center of the film.

This is not an insignificant aspect. Jane Austen in his novels tip to the pluralism of points of view, to characterize the characters through their words, through the way in which they intervene, in which they interact or not. From this point of view, the way in which you choose to represent the interventions of the characters in the text construction.

Just think of the distance between the free direct speech of the romantic Marianne and the sister’s indirect speech Elinor in the original version of “Reason and Sentiment“. A film like “Emma” of the 1996on the contrary, it only focuses on the point of view of the title protagonist and leaves the multifaceted personalities of other characters in the shadows, to give more resonance to the Hollywood star.

The recovery of tradition

The second type of adaptation called into question by Troost is the “Heritage Style”, The style of tradition. This is the style adopted by the television series of BBC, with a much closer look at historical authenticity and fidelity to the text.

The first example of this transposition model is the “Pride and Prejudice” of the 1980, produced by the BBC and the Australian Broadcasting Commission. If on the one hand this operation struggling to intercept the attention and taste of the modern public certainly has the merit of acting as a template for film directors, who are beginning to recover the taste for the authentic flavor of their past.

The third way

Once an awareness of the hidden potential in both settings is built, cinema begins to explore hybrid forms of the two types of adaptation. We start from the solid foundations of two now consecrated models to try to continue to tell the beautiful stories to which we always return: the classics. To do this, they look for a style and cinematic images that can appeal to a wider audience than that of the BBC series.

After a first failed experiment in 1988, “Reason and Sentiment”, Adapted from Emma Thompson for the big screen in the 1995. Here the screenwriter renounces absolute fidelity to the novel: she exaggerates some aspects (such as the poverty of the Dashwood family), rewrites some characters to enhance the contrasts between sisters and characters in general. In part it betrays the sarcastic look with which Austen looked, for example, at the character of Marianne, played by Kate Winslet.

In this film, however, we certainly recognize a successful experiment of “Fusion Adaptation“. The historical accuracy is the background to the narration, without affecting it with unnecessarily redundant details and we deviate from the original enough. The renunciation of the idea of ​​adaptation as pure dramatization and dialogue allows to fully embrace the more visual dimension of the cinematographic medium, making the vision enjoyable, usable and accessible also to a new audience of potential new readers.

Debora Troiani

