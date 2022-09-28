How do good cholesterol and bad cholesterol work, and what are the numbers we should have?

The original article has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Elisa Martín, and is updated in September 2022

One of the diseases that our diet influences the most is cholesterol, a substance that we are tired of hearing about, but about which we may not know too much.

But whether we like it or not, it will mark our health from now on, and the more years we get older, it is important to have some basic notions that do not help us understand it.

Cholesterol is a substance similar to fat and whose presence in our body is essential.

It is found in our cells and we need it to produce:

estrogen

Testosterone

Bile acids

Vitamin D

And other substances.

But cholesterol does not dissolve in a liquid medium, so it travels through the blood and adheres to proteins that, when they carry it, are called lipoproteins.

The most important lipoproteins are those of low intensity, which form the famous bad cholesterol. And those of high intensity are known as good cholesterol.

Bad cholesterol (LDL)

It is the most present in the body, and is responsible for transporting this substance from the liver to the tissues for use.

The amount that we have must be less than 100, since if it is above we run the risk of it accumulating in the walls of the blood vessels, which will cause them to narrow and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

One of the possible causes that we have high bad cholesterol is that we inherit it.

But almost always it is because we lead very unhealthy lifestyle habits. And that has the advantage that we ourselves can prevent, treat and correct it.

When should cholesterol be checked?

A high cholesterol level has the added complication that it has no symptoms. We can only know if it is high or not, through a blood test.

For that reason, according to the prestigious National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI):

People should have their first cholesterol screening between the ages of 9 and 11.

From that age, it should be repeated every 5 years.

Later, men ages 45 to 65 and women ages 55 to 65 are recommended to have cholesterol screenings every one to two years.

And people over 65 should have their cholesterol tested once a year.

What complications can high LDL cholesterol cause?

The first and most frequent risk is that it produces a dangerous accumulation in the walls of the arteries (atherosclerosis).

These deposits, called plaques, narrow the capacity of the arteries and can reduce blood flow, which can lead to complications such as:

Chest pain. If the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, are affected, we can experience chest pain (angina pectoris) and other symptoms of coronary artery disease.

If the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, are affected, we can experience chest pain (angina pectoris) and other symptoms of coronary artery disease. Heart attack. It occurs when blood flow to part of the heart is cut off. The reason is that if the platelets tear or break, a blood clot can form at the site of the break, which can block blood flow or clog an artery.

It occurs when blood flow to part of the heart is cut off. The reason is that if the platelets tear or break, a blood clot can form at the site of the break, which can block blood flow or clog an artery. Stroke. Similar to a heart attack, a stroke occurs when for a similar reason, ie a blood clot, blood flow to a part of the brain is blocked.

What are the numbers for LDL cholesterol?

There is quite unanimity about the figures in which our cholesterol should move, both bad and good.

It is measured in milligrams per deciliter.

And in the case of bad cholesterol (LDL) these are the figures published by the American Mayo Clinic.

Less than 70 mg/dL, it is desirable for those at high risk of heart disease

Less than 100 mg/dL, ideal for risk people

From 100 mg/dL to 129 mg/dL, it is great .

From 130 mg/dL to 159 mg/dL, in the High limit

160mg/dL to 189mg/dL, tall

More than 189mg/dL, very high





Treatment and statins

Under normal conditions, to combat it, we only need to eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and, if necessary and the doctor orders it, take a specific medication for it.

And that’s where statins come into play, such as atorvastatin (Lipitor) and simvastatin (Zocor), which are the most common treatment for high LDL cholesterol.

When we don’t inherit high cholesterol…

If we do not have a genetic problem, the causes that can cause a rise in cholesterol in our tests are very varied, but the most frequent of all is excessive fat intake.

Sore all trans and saturated fats, such as those found primarily in:

The butter

Whole dairy

The eggs

The meats

Sausages

The bakery products…

Among other foods that are very commonly consumed and that are recommended only in small quantities.

Good cholesterol (HDL)

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is what we know as “good” cholesterol.

What HDL does is collect excess cholesterol in the blood and take it back to the liver, where it is broken down and eliminated from the body.

What are the optimal levels of HDL cholesterol?

Cholesterol levels are measured in milligrams (mg) of cholesterol per deciliter (dL) of blood, and when it comes to HDL cholesterol, higher numbers are better.

Less than 40 mg/dL in men, bad.

Less than 50 mg/dL in women, bad.

40 to 49 mg/dL in men, acceptable.

From 50 to 59 mg/dL in women, acceptable.

More than 60 mg/dL in both men and women, great.

Specialists say that, in general terms, we could say that it is proven that people who have naturally higher levels of HDL cholesterol have a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.