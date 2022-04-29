How do I know how much storage my Mac has?

Share

Complete guide to know how much space you have available on your Mac

Surely it has happened to you at some time that you want to install a game or application on your computer and you get an annoying message telling you that your Mac does not have enough space storage to save and install it.

Other times you are working on your computer and just asking questions. how much storage you have available and how much you have left to fill it. In any case, here we leave you a guide with which you can solve your questions about the capacity of your Mac.

How to check the used and available storage space on your Mac

Click on the manzanita  which is on the top left. Now in the dropdown menu click on About this Mac. Click now on Storage.

It will take a while to calculate, but now you can see different colors on the bar. Each of them is a different category of files. Remember that the categories do not correspond to specific folders that you have on your computer.

if you have more than one account user ID on your Mac, the categories that appear correspond to the user who has logged in.

Are categories are:

Applications : All the apps you have installed on your Mac, not including system apps.

: All the apps you have installed on your Mac, not including system apps. documents :All files such as Pages documents or PDFs. You can also include videos or photos that are not managed in the photo library.

:All files such as Pages documents or PDFs. You can also include videos or photos that are not managed in the photo library. iCloudDrive : All files stored in iCloud Drive.

: All files stored in iCloud Drive. iOS files : Backups you’ve made of iOS.

: Backups you’ve made of iOS. TV, Music, Books and Podcasts : All the purchases you have made in those apps.

: All the purchases you have made in those apps. Mail : All emails and attachments in this app.

: All emails and attachments in this app. Posts : Stores all Messages conversations including attachments.

: Stores all Messages conversations including attachments. Music Creation : GarageBand, Logic, and MainStage content.

: GarageBand, Logic, and MainStage content. Photos : the entire library of your Mac. Perhaps it is what occupies the most.

: the entire library of your Mac. Perhaps it is what occupies the most. Paper bin : everything you have deleted in the system trash.

: everything you have deleted in the system trash. Other users : Files for all users and accounts on that Mac.

: Files for all users and accounts on that Mac. macOS : macOS system applications and files, such as the calculator.

: macOS system applications and files, such as the calculator. system data: all files that are not included in any of the previous categories.

The rest of the bar space would be the space that you have free on your Mac. If you want to free up space, click on the Manage… button where you will get a very detailed list of the applications and files installed on the Mac. From that menu you can uninstall and delete easily as much as you want to free up space.

