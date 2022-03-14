How do I know if I have Omicron or some other variant of Covid-19?

TO Although coronavirus infections continue to appear on the planet, lethality has dropped considerably since the vaccines arrived. Here at BRAND Claro We tell you how to know if you have Omicron or some other variant of Covdi-19.

How to know if you got Ómicron?

Some of the symptoms are runny nose, headache, sore throat, fatigue, sneezing. The safest way to check if you are infected is through a PCR test.

How many days can the symptoms of the Omicron variant last?

According to some reports, people infected with Omicron remain ill for a week.

What is known about the new Deltacron sub variant?

It was first reported in South Africa on November 24, 2021, but several countries register cases. It was previously known as B.1.1.529 and raised concern due to its high number of mutations.

One of the main alerts is that it may be more contagious, more lethal or that it evades the effect of vaccines, although scientists say it’s too early to tell.

