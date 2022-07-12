How do I know if I was a winner of the 2023 Green Card Lottery?

The good news is that on this occasion the Cubans were the most privileged in Latin America with this lottery of visas to the United States or “hype” as it is called on the island. More than 1,300 Cubans will benefit from permanent residence for themselves and their families. But how do I know if I was a winner? We tell you.

Exactly 1,358 Cubans were lucky and won a legal trip to the United States with their entire family, including permanent residence for all. In the coming months, until September 30, you will be able to verify online, as many times as you want, if you are among the chosen ones.

After this news, many users wonder if names have been published with the winners and how to register for the draws, in this article we will answer those questions. Point number one, there is no list with names. Only the person who signed up can know if they won or not.

The registration period for the DV-2023 Diversity Visa Program occurred between October 6, 2021 and November 9, 2021. Currently, no registrations are being accepted. So you’ll have to wait between October and November of this year to sign up for the next draw. Where?

As they reiterate year after year, the participants of the “hype” will have to keep their confirmation number until at least September 30, 2023. The electronic verification of the status of the diversity visa of the Department of State of the United States for the applicants DV- 2023 will be available until September 30, 2023. You can review until that day.

HOW DO I CHECK IF I WAS A WINNER OF THE 2023 VISA LOTTERY?

Entrant Status Check Instructions: Please make sure you have the Entrant Confirmation Number, Last Name, and Year of Birth to check the Entrant’s status online.

The first thing to enter is the confirmation number, the one given to you when you applied. Also the last name of the person who applied for the visa and the year of birth of her. And then authentication.

Forgot your number? You can get it back this way. First access the portal, click here. Then click on “Check Status”. Click on “Continue”. Click on “Forget Confirmation Number” and fill in the number recovery form. This way you can check if you were a winner of the Visa Lottery.

