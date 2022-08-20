How do I know if I’m exercising too much?

Exercising is good for health. There is no doubt about that and scientific studies have endorsed it over and over again. But that does not give us carte blanche so that we have to crush our body to excessive levels that can end up being harmful. There is now a lot of scientific research looking at the damage that can be caused by overtraining when you don’t allow yourself enough time to rest.

The new guidelines set in 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend between 150 and 300 minutes of physical activity per week in adults aged 18 to 64 years. Specifically, they suggest up to 300 minutes per week of moderate aerobic physical activity, or up to 150 minutes per week of intense aerobic physical activity, or an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous activity. However, there are those who become obsessed and abuse personal resistance, subjecting the body to hours and hours of non-stop activity.

There is a blurred line between training hard and overtraining. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nobody says that exercising is bad, but everything in excess can be dangerous. And yes, exercising too much is also possible, confirms Daniel Pérez, founder of Re-Educate Studio at Urban Sports Club. “Exercise must be regulated by a series of variables included in a program adapted to the physical state, demands and objectives of the person. We should bear in mind that training can have negative consequences if it is excessive and lacks the control and follow-up of a professional”, points out Pérez.

There is a blurred line between training hard and overtraining. When it comes to training, it is very common to fall into what is bibliographically known as ‘overreaching’, which is when training is very hard and you are tired for a while, but when you rest you recover. For example, when you have late-onset muscle pain, usually known as stiffness, Jorge García Bastida, professor at the Faculty of Education of the International University of La Rioja (UNIR), explains to La Vanguardia.

Physical activity

Overtraining occurs when there is physiological maladaptation due to excessive training.

However, overtraining occurs when there is physiological maladaptation due to excessive (poorly designed) training and inadequate recovery. However, to be considered overtraining, these negative physiological effects must last more than two months, explains García Bastida, who is also a researcher in the ‘Digital Technology and Didactics of Physical Education’ group at UNIR.

According to García Bastida, overtraining is something quite serious, given that it can cause psychological, endocrine, neurological and immune problems.

Exercising intensely for more than two hours also threatens the proper functioning of the digestive system. UrbanSportsClub

Excess in the hands of science

In 2011, a study led by the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona showed that a continuous excess of physical exercise can have negative consequences for cardiac function. “It could cause fibrosis and cardiac arrhythmias”, concluded the research in which the Barcelona Institute for Biomedical Research (IIBB-CSIC) and the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS) also participated, in collaboration with the Heart Institute of Montreal and the University of Montreal (Quebec, Canada).

Exercising intensely for more than two hours also threatens the proper functioning of the digestive system according to another study from Monash University, Australia. The scientists explained that the specific effects are linked according to the modality, vigor and extension of the activity. They have also pointed out that these damages occur regardless of how fit the individual is.

As quoted by the ‘Wall Street Journal’, last year a small study published in the journal ‘Cell Metabolism’ suggested that excessive exercise impaired the functioning of mitochondria, the cellular structures that use oxygen to generate energy. That impairment could be why excessive exercise can lead to extreme fatigue and decreased performance, summarized Mikael Flockhart, one of the researchers.

Signs you are exercising too much

Maintain a healthy life, prevent diseases, clear the mind, lose weight…etc. There is no doubt about the benefits of a good training routine. But this does not mean that you have to exceed the limits. And be careful, with this the experts are not saying that you should not exercise.

There are a series of symptoms that can alert us that we are falling into an excessive exercise routine. According to Pérez, there may be signs such as general tiredness, mood changes, muscle pain and hormonal changes, especially the increase in the cortisol index that has a direct relationship with the psychological and emotional state of the person. fatigue, bradycardia, tachycardia, weight loss, muscle problems and even anorexia. At a specific sports level, it is a loss of performance that lasts more than two months, explains García Bastida.





It should not be forgotten that excessive training can also cause another series of consequences such as increased stress and lack of sleep. For example, we can see the progression of our training slow down, frustration, demotivation or, in the case of women, it can cause amenorrhea (cessation of the menstrual cycle) and an increase in osteoporosis, clarifies the Re-Educate Studio expert.

Another risk that can lead to overtraining is the insane obsession with exercise, which is detected when playing sports while feeling pain or being injured and we are unable to avoid it. This syndrome was described by Szabó Atilla, a health psychologist at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, in an article in the ‘New York Times’. There is also addiction “if you have put exercise above your relationships, work and everything else, that is a sign that it has become too much”, indicated Attila.

Training should be progressive Johnny Greig/iStockphoto

How much physical activity is too much?

Scientists have not yet found the exact answer. For Daniel Pérez, too much is everything that exceeds the limits set in the programming that has been previously carried out. It is likely to vary depending on the physical condition and demands of each person. “Doing more is not better. You have to follow a plan, respect the hours of rest and have an adequate diet, “emphasizes Pérez.

Rest is the most determining factor that will affect the rest of the variables. It is just as important as training, because thanks to it our body can recover optimally for the next training session and thus be able to perform as well as possible, emphasizes Peréz.

Neus Palou

The best formula is an adequate combination of sleep and leaving enough time between workouts so that the body can adapt properly. There are parts of the body such as muscles that tend to adapt very quickly, while joints usually take much longer, adds García Bastida.

If we only train and do not recover through rest, the accumulated stress is going to bloom one day in the form of discomfort and subsequent injury. There are several types of rest (not just nighttime) that we must take into account, such as pause times during training, the weekly frequency with which we exercise, mental rest… “And all of them are important to carry out a healthy lifestyle in sports and physical activity,” warns the personal trainer David Cusó.