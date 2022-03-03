How do I know if someone is using my Netflix account?

It is quite common to share our service accounts with friends and family. streaminga classic example is Netflix. There would be nothing to worry about if things stayed there, but it often happens that our usernames and passwords end up in the hands of people who are not even our acquaintances.

It could be that your friend or family member shared the account without asking you, or it could be an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend you haven’t seen in a while. Whatever the circumstances, we’ll tell you how you can tell if someone you don’t want is getting into your Netflix account, and if so, we’ll also tell you how to restrict their access.

How do I know if someone I don’t know is using my Netflix account?

It is not difficult at all, the first thing is to access your profile from the browser. For that you will have to go to the official website of the company, and then enter your account with your username and password. Then, with the session started, click on the icon at the top right of the screen.

When the drop-down menu opens, go to the bill. You will see there important information such as your email, billing data, what is related to the plan you have contracted, and options to modulate parental control, among other things. What interests us for this case is to go to the bottom of the page, in the section of setting.

Look for the following option in your menu: recent device streaming activity. By signing in you will have access to a record of all the locations and devices that have recently been used to access your account. In case you detect something strange, such as a place or device that does not correspond to the ones you use, or those used by those who share the account, do not worry, the solution is simple.

Go back to the menu setting and select the following alternative: sign out on all devices. After this, whoever wants to access your profile will have to enter the password again, so take the opportunity to change it, and you will ensure that no one you do not want has access to your profile.

