How do I release the telephone network of my cell phone?

It was a fairly common situation to try to change the card SIM to our cell phone, only to find out that the new chip did not work in the equipment. What happened in these cases is that the telephone operators blocked the device, restricting competing SIM cards, with the intention of maintaining their market share.

The current situation is different, since 2014 the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), determined that any Preponderant Economic Agent in the telecommunications sector, that is, any company with a market share exceeding 50%, would be prohibited from selling equipment with restrictions on the use of the network. That’s why when you buy a team in Telcel It comes unlocked.

We suggest you read: Challenge of 52 weeks, to get your piggy bank of 28 thousand pesos

However, other companies such as AT&T or Movistar they can still sell locked equipment. Devices with pending terms due to postpaid services contract (monthly plan) are also blocked. Although you can always request their release. We tell you what cases exist, and how you should do to unlock your phone and be able to change the chip to connect to the network of any brand that provides the service.

What do I need to request the release of my equipment?

Legally it is guaranteed that the service must be free, but the steps of the process may vary depending on the scheme you have contracted; prepaid or postpaid. If it is the latter modality, and you bought the equipment through a rate plan, you should have signed a contract. Therefore, you are obliged to meet the payment deadlines, or settle the total debt for the equipment.

We suggest you read: How to get a Canadian work visa if you are Mexican

If you did not acquire your device through a plan, you can request the unlocking in a simple way and without requirements. Just go to the customer service center of the current company in which your phone is registered, take your equipment with you, and someone from customer service will be in charge of helping you.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.