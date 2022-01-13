How do I unlock the Green pass after being cured of Covid? All the steps to download the green certification

After the great difficulties encountered by many Covid-19 cases in regaining the green certification revoked after the positivity, the Ministry of Health has introduced the automatic release of the document for the healed from January 6. Let’s see how to reactivate the Super Green pass after a negative swab, in which cases you need the certificate of healing and what to do if you do not receive the certification.

Among the various problems that the many positives of recent weeks have to face, there is that of reactivation of the Green pass after healing from Covid-19, essential in order to be able to access those services or activities, now increasingly greater, for which the reinforced certificate is mandatory, which is issued only to the vaccinated or, in fact, to the recovered.

With the Dpcm of December 17, 2021, in fact, the Government had established that green certification should be disabled within 48-72 hours after a positive swab. Unfortunately, however, due to the system used and the many requests it had become very complicated to get the document back quickly, which is why starting from 6 January 2022 the Ministry of Health has introduced changes that allow it automatic release of the Green pass for the healed, so you can reactivate the enhanced green certification quickly after a test that fails.

Let’s see in detail how does it work the procedure to be able to reactivate and download the Green pass directly on your phone, without having to wait for the release of the certificate of recovery or end of isolation which caused delays and, consequently, serious inconvenience to many citizens.

How to reactivate the Green pass after recovery

Starting from January 6, the Ministry of Health has introduced a new procedure that allows those recovered from Covid-19 to reactivate easily the Green pass revoked after a positive swab. It is simply an automatic release, which no longer requires the intervention of the general practitioner or the ASL, which previously were required to issue a certificate of healing, i.e. end of isolation, and insert it in the national platform in order to obtain green certification.

The new automatism, on the other hand, simply provides for the Green pass deactivated due to positivity to come automatically unlocked after the communication of the healing by the person who carried out a swab with negative result, which usually occurs very quickly, even a few minutes after the outcome of the molecular or antigen test.

That way, if you found out you were positive and had to stick around isolation (how do you get out of isolation?), at the end of this period you can get the Super Green pass which from 10 January 2022 is also mandatory to use public transport and for other activities, with a duration that starting from February 1, 2022 will come reduced to 6 months.

However, there is one aspect to which you must pay attention: the negative swab that certifies that you are cured of Covid will allow you to reactivate the green certification you already had and that it had been blocked, transforming it, if not already, in the Super Green pass that is issued to the healed.

However, in this case you will also be entitled to another green certification, which will last 6 months from the date of healing: to obtain this document, however, you will still need the end of isolation certificate that your general practitioner, or Ats will have to insert on the national platform. The advice, of course, is to download this Green pass too, simply because it will have one validity longer than what was reactivated after you healed.

How to download the Green pass on your phone

Despite the changes introduced to the Green pass issuing system, the ways to download the green certification to your phone, of course, in an enhanced version for the recovered and vaccinated.

Here’s how to go about get it:

From the government website www.dgc.gov.it : you will need the AUTHCODE code received via sms and the health card number in order to download the Green pass in .pdf format on your phone

: you will need the AUTHCODE code received via sms and the health card number in order to download the Green pass in .pdf format on your phone With the Immuni app : also in this case you will need the AUTHCODE code (or another type of code received) and the health card, or alternatively the Spid. Your green certification will be available directly in the appropriate section of the app, too offline .

: also in this case you will need the AUTHCODE code (or another type of code received) and the health card, or alternatively the Spid. Your green certification will be available directly in the appropriate section of the app, too . With the app Io : just log in with Spid or CIE and you can directly view the Green pass from the application, without having to receive any sms

: just log in with Spid or CIE and you can directly view the Green pass from the application, without having to receive any sms Through electronic health records: by accessing your electronic health record you can download the green certification both on your phone and on your computer

Alternatively, remember that you can also get the Green pass at the pharmacy, bringing your health card and therefore your tax code with you, or printing it directly at home (here you will find all the ways to download the green certification without sms or e-mail ).

What to do if you do not receive the Green pass

If you have gods problems and you do not receive the text message indicating the availability of the Green pass within 72 hours from your negative swab, as explained by the Ministry of Health, “it is likely that the doctor or the local health authority have not entered the data relating to your recovery certificate into the Health Card system“. In this case, you will have to ask your doctor or the ASL for enter the data of the end of isolation document in the system, after which you will receive the green certification within a few minutes.

If despite this you still receive nothing, you should call the free number 1500 of the Ministry of Health.

