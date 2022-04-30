How do the new provisions of the COE apply at the airports of Quito and Guayaquil? | Community | Guayaquil

The decision of the Government of Ecuador to end the requirement to wear masks will be applied differently in the two main airports in the country.

And it is that, although the national provision frees the use of masks in open and closed spaces, the final decision is made by the Emergency Operations Committees (COE) of each city.

Thus, the Quito airport announced that the use of the mask in its facilities is no longer mandatory. This is because the Quito metropolitan COE accepted the decision of the national COE.

In Guayaquil there are citizens who say that they will continue to wear masks in open spaces as a precaution; others endorse the Government’s decision to release

Given the decrease in contagion of the disease, the capacity allowed at the Quito airport has been restored to one hundred percent, but the presentation of the vaccination certificate remains a requirement for entry to the terminal, the capital terminal announced.

In Guayaquil, on the other hand, the use of masks inside the closed space of the airport will continue to be mandatory. This is because the Guayaquil COE decided to maintain the use of masks in closed spaces as an obligation.

“It is a provision given by the COE: the mask will continue to be required at the airport,” confirmed a terminal official.

COE of Guayaquil decides to maintain mandatory use of masks in closed spaces, such as campuses, markets and shopping centers

The resolution issued on Thursday by the national COE does not include changes or suspension of the requirements to enter the country by air or the requirements to travel to Galapagos.

The current requirements are these:

• Traveler’s Health Declaration, available at the following hyperlink: https://declaracionsalud-viajero.msp.gob.ec/

• All travelers over 3 years of age must present the vaccination certificate with a QR code or valid vaccination card against COVID-19 with at least fourteen days of validity after completing the scheme, or the negative result of an RT test. -PCR performed up to 72 hours prior to shipment to Ecuador.

• Passengers under 3 years old will not present these requirements. (I)