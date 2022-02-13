How Do We Prevent War In Ukraine? With a beautiful manifestation of the Democratic Party … – Time





How we were. Return to the ancient for the Democratic Party. Al Nazareno no longer knows what to say on any subject of politics, and here comes the call of youth to the rescue. War in Ukraine? We need a beautiful demonstration for peace. Thus the contenders are frightened and put down their weapons.





The beautiful thought is by the always young Roberto Morassut and deputy: “No to war! The Democratic Party launched a large national demonstration against the risk of war. A negotiation is opened that must see Europe as a protagonist, supported by a mobilization of the people and young people. Let us not leave the task of averting the risk of a war to diplomacy alone, but let us give voice to the anxieties and desire for peace of millions of Europeans. Let’s meet in the square to say no to war ”.





From parts of Moscow it seems that they are genuinely concerned about the risk of seeing a rally of the good ones against Russian claims on Ukraine. And to support Morassut, the fighter Laura Boldrini could not miss: “I support Morassut’s initiative: in addition to diplomatic work, it is important to promote a demonstration that involves all the people opposed to the war between Russia and Ukraine. We must be alongside the thousands of Ukrainian citizens who took to the streets today ”.

Come on, maybe that’s okay with us …

fs