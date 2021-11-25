how do you calculate the completion of the work at 60 percent profit for the extension?

Superbonus: according to the rules currently in force, for interventions carried out on buildings up to 4 real estate units in case of 60 percent completion of the work as of June 30, 2022 it is possible to benefit from the extension, or rather the longer term, al December 31, 2022.

But how is the percentage calculated? The Revenue Agency clarifies this with the response to the question number 791 of November 24, 2021, which comes in a moment of evolution of the roadmap to be respected in order to access the 110 percent deduction: the Budget Law 2022 it contains, in fact, a series of Announcements.

As usual, the analysis of a practical case is the right occasion to shed light on the current rules.

Superbonus: how do you calculate the completion of the works at 60 percent useful for the extension?

Protagonist is a taxpayer who intends to make a building renovation of a building of which he is co-owner, together with other natural persons, consisting of three apartments of category A / 4 and a category C / 2 appurtenant deposit, which with the completion of the works will become five apartments and three car garages.

The roadmap for the works is as follows:

completion of the interventions , with the finishing and plant engineering works, within the terms of validity of the building permit, or within three years;

, with the finishing and plant engineering works, within the terms of validity of the building permit, or within three years; conclusion of the works with structural value by 31 December 2022 with the achievement of the 60 percent by June 2022.

The taxpayer intends to use only the Superbonus introduced by article 119 of the Relaunch Decree relating to anti-seismic interventions and not even for those of energy efficiency and is aimed atRevenue Agency to check how to calculate the achievement of 60 per cent of the work carried out.

In particular, it intends to verify the possibility of considering only the seismic improvement works to evaluate the reaching the threshold required to access the extension to 31 December 2022.

From the Revenue Agency, however, a clear veto arrives with the response to the interrogation number 791 of 24 November 2021:

“Given the formulation of the law, for the purpose of verifying the circumstance that at 30 June 2022 at least 60 percent of the” overall “intervention was carried out, this percentage must be commensurate with the overall intervention considered and not just the anti-seismic works”.

Revenue Agency – Response to the interrogation number 791 of November 24, 2021 Superbonus – criteria for achieving the percentage of 60% of the works referred to in paragraph 8-bis of article 119 of the law decree 19 May 2020, n. 34.

Superbonus: how the extension works in case of completion of the works at 60 percent

Therefore, it is not enough to consider theprogress of the single facilitated intervention to stretch the timing of the Superbonus as at 31 December 2022, but it is necessary to consider it overall in work in progress.

It’s about a fundamental calculation rule for a clear reading of the roadmap to be respected to access the deduction of 110 percent, which becomes more and more complex with the news coming soon with the Budget Law 2022.

Taxpayers who intend to benefit from the Superbonus they will have to respect different times according to the type of property on which the works are carried out. The deadlines in force are described in the table.

Superbonus Expiration Extension for 60 percent completed works Work on single buildings June 30, 2022 – Works on apartment buildings December 31, 2022 – Work on buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned June 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 IACP June 30, 2023 December 31, 2023

But, according to the text of the DDL currently under consideration in the Senate, the calendar will change as follows.

Superbonus Expiration Conditions set by the 2022 Budget Law Work on single buildings December 31, 2022 Sworn communication of commencement of works or start of procedures for the acquisition of the qualification by 30 September. Isee not exceeding 25 thousand euros and works on a building used as a main residence Works on condominiums and Works on buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units of a single owner or jointly owned December 31, 2025 With a benefit reduction mechanism: 110 per cent for expenses incurred up to 31 December 2023;

70 percent in 2024;

65 percent in 2025 IACP and undivided housing cooperatives that carry out interventions on properties owned by them and assigned to their members for use December 31, 2023 Completion of the works for at least 60 percent of the total intervention

For the official confirmation of the mosaic of deadlines outlined by the 2022 Budget Law it is necessary, in any case, to wait for thefinal approval of the text that will arrive within the year.