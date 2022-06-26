The Hall of Fame in Hollywood is one of the most exclusive attractions in Los Angeles, California. Throughout its extension there are more than 2,500 stars with the name of a celebrity who met all the requirements. We recently learned that stars will be given to some celebrities who died like Paul Walker.

How do you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Many have wondered how they select the names of the artists who have their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Every year, the Selection Committee in charge of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce meets in June to review the new proposals and vote for the winners. Every twelve months they select around 20 people from more than 300 applications.

Not only is it enough to have fame, you also have to meet some requirements such as stand out in one of the different categories such as moving images, television (reality show participants are not accepted), radio, recording, theater or performance. Each category is represented by someone with experience.

The second step is be nominated by a third party, be it a sponsor or a fan. The celebrity must agree and send a letter with her consent. If they do not submit the letter, the Committee will not accept the application. The judges meet to select the lucky ones reviewing their professional achievements, being over five years old, their contribution to the community and the certainty that the selected one will attend their revelation ceremony.

Also the celebrity must pay 50 thousand dollars for its creation and maintenance. And finally, you must select a date for the unveiling ceremony in the next two years, if he does not choose a day his place will be lost and he will have to be nominated again.

What about deceased artists? they can also receive a star, as is the case with Paul Walker; however, five years must pass after his death to be nominated.

