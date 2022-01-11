How do you get out of quarantine and isolation? From antigenic tampons to self-surveillance, the rules

From the forty toself-surveillance, passing through theisolation and the definition of contact with a positive at Covid, there are many rules (and variables) with which all of us now have to deal with. Omicron it runs fast and the increase in infections has an inexorable impact on the social, economic and health life of our country. Even for those who are vaccinated, it is not always easy to put together the variegated puzzle of rules that the Government has put in place to try to contain the progress of the pandemic. For this, theAnd new quarantine rules contained in the decree approved by the Council of Ministers on 29 December last, respond to a series of questions: how do you get out of quarantine and isolation? What rules and differences? What is meant by close or low-risk contact?

Quarantine and isolation, the rules

The decree provides that, in case of close contact with a subject confirmed positive for the virus, the preventive quarantine it is not mandatory for the people who have completed the “primary” vaccination course (no booster) for 120 days or less. The same goes for those who have recovered 120 days or less and for those who have received a booster dose of the vaccine. For all these cases, in fact, it is foreseen L‘self-surveillance, with the obligation to wear the Ffp2 bezels until the tenth day following the last exposure to the positive subject (therefore the eleventh day from the last contact). A rapid or molecular antigen test at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last close contact.

In the event that the test is carried out at authorized private centers, it is necessary to transmit the negative report to the ASL, also electronically, to determine the termination of the self-surveillance period. To the close contacts equipped with a reinforced green pass valid, if asymptomatic, a quarantine with a duration of 5 days is applied with the obligation of a negative molecular or antigen test on the fifth day. For the unvaccinated subjects o who have not completed the primary vaccination cycle or who have completed the primary vaccination cycle for less than 14 days, the quarantine of 10 days from the last exposure continues, with the obligation of a negative molecular or antigen test on the tenth day.

To infected subjects who have previously received the dose booster o who have completed the vaccination course for less than 120 days, isolation is reduced to 7 days provided that they have always been asymptomatic or have been asymptomatic for at least 3 days and on the condition that, at the end of this period, a molecular test is performed or antigenic with negative result. In all cases described, a negative result of a rapid or molecular antigen test is required for the termination of quarantine.

What is the difference between quarantine, surveillance and isolation?

There forty is intended for a person (close contact) who has been exposed to a Covid case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases. L’isolation instead, it consists in separating positive people from healthy ones as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of infection, during the period of transmissibility. There surveillance finally, active is a measure during which the public health operator contacts the person under surveillance on a daily basis to get news on the health conditions.

Close or high-risk contact

On the website of the Ministry of Health, the cases of contacts considered “close” or “high risk” are reported in detail. It’s close contact, of course, who lives in the same house as a positive, someone who has direct physical contact – like one handshake – with an infected person, who has been in a closed environment (for example classroom, meeting room, hospital waiting room) with an infected person. Furthermore, the health care worker or other person providing direct assistance to a Covid patient, or who, by train or plane, does not respect safety distances or is close to people without protective equipment is considered high risk contact. . Obviously, healthcare professionals, based on individual risk assessments, may assume that some people, regardless of the duration and setting in which the contact occurred, have had high-risk exposure.

Low risk contact

For example, a low-risk contact means a person who has had a direct contact with positive to one distance less than 2 meters and for less than 15 minutes. Or someone who has been in an enclosed environment or who has traveled with an infected person for less than 15 minutes. Furthermore, low-risk contact is considered to be those who provide direct assistance to a positive person, or all passengers and crew of a flight in which there was a Covid case.

Alessandro Strabioli