How do you measure animal welfare on European farms?

The European Union (EU) increasingly recognizes animals as sentient beings and citizens of the EU, and assumes the importance of ensuring ethical standards regarding their health and welfare. Animal welfare requirements set the “rules of the game” for producers, authorities and civil society. Ensuring effective compliance with EU rules is an important factor. If not properly enforced, legislation cannot effectively achieve the goals that regulators intended.

Assessing how production systems comply with EU animal welfare legal requirements is very important, but not an easy task. One of the most difficult issues is precisely how to measure compliance, as current regulations and directives include many requirements. Furthermore, it could be argued that operators and EU countries could comply with the text of the law without fulfilling its objectives or the opposite, “can achieve the objective by means other than those prescribed,” says the European Commission. Likewise, classifying the degree of well-being of animals is also a difficult task, since it encompasses both their emotional and physical states.

For this reason, the Commission has wanted to evaluate the use of indicators for animal welfare in livestock farms.

“There is no single, generally accepted set of indicators for monitoring and evaluating animal welfare. However, indicator systems can be designed for different user groups and purposesthat is, policy formulation, scientific advice, operational planning or supervision,” says the report.

The European Commission’s “Farm to Fork” strategy aims to accelerate the EU’s transition to a sustainable food system where animal welfare is one of the elements of the strategy.

The Common Agricultural Policy will accompany this transformation and therefore the Commission must ensure that Member States can demonstrate that funds to improve animal welfare are producing real results on farms.

NEED FOR CLEAR OBJECTIVES

The results expressed in the document show that, although there are promising developments of animal welfare indicator standards accepted both by the agri-food sector and by the authorities, today there is no single set of indicators that is universally used to measure status or the evolution of animal welfare at farm level.

However, it would be feasible to establish specific and appropriate indicators for different farming systems or production sectors to monitor whether animal welfare conditions are improving, remaining stable or worsening.

To establish such indicators, a series of essential steps must be taken, such as “define a clear objective, determine the starting state and implement a follow-up process”.

In this way, point out that indicators of animal welfare are already widely used by different interest groups (competent authorities, producers, private veterinarians).

However, “the data collected and reported by Member States reflects individual legal requirements without providing a clear judgment of the seriousness of the problem, and does not give a picture of the animal welfare situation.”

In the same way, the approach of the Member States on animal welfare, according to the text, is inconsistent in setting policy goalsuse of indicators and analysis, to inform future actions.

This absence of targets, baselines and indicators is common to many national projects seeking EU funds to improve animal welfare above the legal minimum. The absence of all the necessary elements (objective/goal, indicators and monitoring system) before implementing the project means that difficult to assess the true impact they have on animal welfare.

On this point, they consider that “establishing the real state of well-being of animals is complex”, since it depends on aspects such as health, the environment and their ability to express natural behavior.

In general, it seems that the authorities only used animal welfare indicators when they were part of the legal requirements. However, they are slowly advancing towards the incorporation of indicators beyond those prescribed in the legislation to assess the welfare of the animals during their control.

“When the authorities use indicators, its controls provide a better assessment of the reality of animal welfare status at the farm level“, they indicate.

Most EU requirements for animal welfare on farms focus on resource provision rather than animal-based requirements. Therefore, the legislators could explore the feasibility of including animal welfare indicators in the current review of EU animal policylooking at the different types of possible purposes: to determine compliance trends in this area and support compliance efforts, to provide feedback to farmers to help improve their practices, and to collect macro-level data on the welfare state of farms animals in order to inform policy-making at national and EU level.

RECOMMENDATIONS TO MEMBER STATES

Based on the foregoing considerations, the Commission establishes certain recommendations to be applied to the countries. Among the highlights is map the current situation of animal welfare in the country’s livestock herd. This should cover the different animal sectors and provide a baseline to check the real effect of any efforts to improve animal welfare.

Similarly, they urge controls are clearly based on strategic objectives and are reviewed to take into account emerging risks to animal welfare.

On the other hand, when Member States present actions to improve animal welfare within the CAP, it is important to “analyze the current situation (with quantitative data) and demonstrate how they measure the effective implementation and impact of those actions on compliance with the Established goals”.

COMMISSION ACTIONS

On the other hand, other activities on animal welfare indicators developed by the commission are ongoing. Among these activities is a study on the CAP measures and instruments that promote animal welfare and reducing the use of antimicrobials.

The Commission also intends to launch a study on the development of a system for the measurement of tail injuries in pigs on the slaughter line, following a pilot project proposal from the European Parliament.