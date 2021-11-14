How do you pay bitcoin taxes in Italy? – idealista / news

The cryptocurrency market, and in particular bitcoin, is growing and a tax on investments in virtual currency is already being considered. But how bitcoin taxes are paid in Italy? Let’s see it together

Cryptocurrencies, how taxes work in the USA

Crypronomist.ch experts explain that in the United States, bitcoin and the like are considered property, like a house or an art collection, and therefore declared and taxed as such. The IRS, or the American Revenue Agency, for now collects the tax returns of bitcoin holders in this way, but from 2022 the tax regime of cryptocurrencies may change again.

The main difficulties consist in tracking exactly the earnings from investments in crypto (the so-called “capital gain”) as well as from payments in virtual currency, and obviously in the fact that many taxpayers “forget” to report them to the tax authorities. Already the “green book” of the Treasury, published last May, introduced more stringent requirements, requiring companies to report all transactions in cryptocurrencies above a value of 10 thousand dollars. The tax rate on capital gains could also increase from 23.8 to 43.4 percent.

Bitcoin, how they are taxed in Italy

In Italy, bitcoin taxes are even more nebulous as the taxman has not yet managed to regiment these investments. Bitcoin and its siblings are currently considered foreign currency, the possession and investment of which is assimilated to stock market transactions and taxed at 26 per cent. Only transactions exceeding a value of 51.6 thousand euros, from to declare in part RT of the PF Income model. Smaller transactions should also be declared in the RW framework of the single model, but also in this case the “forgetfulness” are many. The assets in bitcoin & Co. kept in digital wallets should also be declared, and yet it is not yet clear how to do this.