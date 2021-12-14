How do you pay the Rai license fee in 2022? The news on payments and amount

The beginning of the new year is approaching, and with it the payment of the Rai license fee. The tax on the possession of audiovisual equipment will in fact have to be paid again from January to October 2022, but how?

It now seems certain that from 2023 the Rai Fee will disappear from the electricity bill, as envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and by the commitments that the Draghi Government has made with the European Union. Consequently, therefore, at least in the 2022 the Rai Fee will continue to be charged on the electricity supply, only to then move on to the system of “classic” bulletins from the following year.

As for the amount, however, it seems to be confirmed the 90 Euros. No increases or reductions are envisaged: we remind you that following the integration in the electricity bill, the amount to be paid went from 113.5 to 90 Euros.

At least for 2022, therefore, the requests for an increase by the CEO of Rai, Carlo Fuortes, who during a hearing in the Senate had asked for a higher amount to allow state TV to maintain standards, have failed. Fuortes also focused on the need to impose payment on smartphones, PCs and tablets as well, since they are able to access Rai programming also in streaming. Also in this regard, we do not report any news.