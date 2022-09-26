How do you record the sex scenes in House of Dragons?

Since shortly before its premiere, “The House of the Dragon” has given something to talk about scenes sexual and the representation of violence sex in the series. And it is that, the plot of HBO Max that tells the dramatic story of the family Targaryens and that is part of a prequel to “Game of Thrones”, It is already in its sixth chapter.

Every weekend, the audience of House of Dragons causes a great debate with the scenes that appear in the series that, as happened with its predecessor, have attracted a lot of attention. But how are these scenes recorded?

The work of privacy coordinators

Given the criticism and opinions of the fan community, the privacy coordinator of “House of Dragons”, Miriam Lucia, affirms that compared to what happened with “Game of Thrones”, the handling of the sexual issue is very different, since a more appropriate method has been used to address sex scenes or those that involve sexual violence against women. .

“Game of Thrones It had a negative reputation, you’ll admit, in terms of the press and the #MeToo movement, and with Emilia Clarke and other actors talking about how difficult it could be at times, and the pressure they felt,” Lucia told Deadline.

“So I think what you get on ‘House of the Dragon’ is not just a production team that’s sensitive to that, but you get a cast that’s very aware of it and careful what they’ll accept. That precedent had been set,” he added.

Sexual content and nudity were an essential aspect of the series, but thanks to better strategies and a “appropriate sensitivity to current times” on gender violencehave made the treatment of the sexual theme in the filming much more comfortable for the actors and actresses, according to the privacy coordinator.

An example of what happens behind the scenes is the work done by Miriam Lucia with Emily Carey (Alicent Hightower), whom she helped film an intimate scene with Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryens), 30 years older than her in real life.

“She was very scared at that scene and said that without an intimacy coordinator she wouldn’t have known how to handle it. It was good to hear that after Sean Bean’s comments,” she stated.

Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark on “Game Of Thrones,” said his work “marred the spontaneity” of the movies. scenes sexual. To which she replied that Sean Bean “is a man of a certain age, who has been in this industry for a long time and has no experience on the other side. Or maybe he has had a bad experience working with a coordinator of privacy. All I would say is that based on my experience so far, I don’t think it gets in the way of the creative process.”, he finished.

How to make fake sex comfortable?

The #MeToo movement has managed to make visible the treatment suffered by women during filming, especially the actresses who have to do nudes or sexual scenes, which is why, in recent years, many producers have hired intimacy coordinators.

Before, the sexual scenes were supervised only by the director and the production team, but there was no system of protection for the actresses and actors involved in this type of scene.

The privacy coordinator is responsible for creating a safe and respectful environment with the people involved in a scene with intimate or explicit shots. He maintains contact between the crew and the actors and can also be in charge of choreographing a scene from sex.

These people are in charge of reviewing and guiding the movements that the cast will have in scenes of sex. They are also in charge of reviewing the consent and approval of the actresses and actors on what they will do and show during those scenes and also in those that involve nudity (which can be from shots in a bathroom or even scenes of someone giving birth) or even kisses, comments the Animal.mx portal.

A privacy coordinator he also accompanies the cast during filming to make sure everything goes according to plan and to keep an eye out for changes if anyone feels uncomfortable.

One of the most famous is Ita O’Brien, privacy coordinator in ‘Normal People’ and in the first season of ‘Sex Education’, which published in 2017 some ‘Rules for intimacy on set’. These standards explain the responsibilities of the privacy coordinatorThese include making sure there are covered spaces where actors can dress and undress; make sure no one from the crew sneaks onto a set for a movie scene sex; be present at casting calls and at meetings where actors are informed about how a scene is going to be shot with sex or naked; agree with the director and actors which areas of the body are going to be touched and which are not, etc., affirms the YASSS portal.

Although the figure of privacy coordinator It is widely used in the theater. its use in series and movies is relatively recent and production companies like HBO were the first to realize that, during the recordings, an actress is likely to be sexually assaulted, for what they have done to the intimacy coordinators essential people in each recording, as in House of Dragons.