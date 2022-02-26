How do you resolve a crisis in America? Juan Antonio Luna “teaches” Santiago Solari

Almost 14 years ago, Juan Antonio Luna appeared at a very critical moment for the Águilas in Liga MX and with very effective measures, which it would be good for them to take today, led them to take very high flights in the 2008 Copa Libertadores.

One of the worst moments in the history of America occurred in 2008 when he was in free fall towards the last place of the classification that he would occupy at the end of the Clausura tournament. And at the same time The Eagles participated in the Copa Libertadores where they would live a great moment under the interim of Juan Antonio Luna who from that experience could give some advice to Santiago Solari.

The America began the Clausura 2008 tournament under the technical direction of Argentine Daniel Alberto Brailovsky who was fired after matchday 6 after two defeats against Morelia and Atlas; the also Argentinian Rubén Omar Romano entered the relief and left the helm after a defeat suffered against Flamengo in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 4-2 at the Azteca stadium.

Then John Anthony Moon came in to make the remove. The Eagles were already hopeless in the league tournament, but in the Copa Libertadores they had good times under the command of Cabezón starting with the second leg of the round of 16 with a 3-0 win at the Maracaná stadiumwith a great performance by the Paraguayan Salvador Cabinsauthor of two goals, to eliminate Flemengo with a global score of 5-4.

Juan Antonio Luna, who recently criticized the Americanist president Santiago Baños, He joined the team with the advantage of knowing the players since he had been working with the team for a couple of years. “The only thing I did was relieve them of the pressure. They had been concentrated for more than a month because the league was played on weekends and the Libertadores on weekdays, they were very overwhelmed, locked up. When I arrived, the first thing I did was tell them to go get their things at the hotel where they were concentrated and that we were going to concentrate until Saturday at noon to play the game against Monterrey. That’s what I did, I remember that the boys shouted with joy and the next morning we put each player in his position”.

Solari must put the footballers in their position

After kicking Flamengo out in the round of 16, with Juan Antonio Luna at the helm, America eliminated Santos from Brazil in the quarterfinals with a global score of 2-1 and the adventure ended in the semifinals against the Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito from Ecuador with a global draw of 1-1 on the away goal criterion. But the key to the Cabezón was very simple and it is something that could be applied to Santiago Solari to alleviate the Americanist crisis in the Clausura 2022 tournament.

“We didn’t have time to do great things, we put them to play with the basic principles of football: attack and defend, each one in his position, committed and the team played like never before; it was seen that they were overwhelmed by the pressure they brought, that same team had lost eight games of the last 12 and tied four, apart from that they had received quite a few goals, but the team later became characterized by not receiving goals, the only ones who scored against us were Santos, whom we beat on aggregate 2-1 and the Liga de Quito, who scored a goal for us, we tied the aggregate at one and with the away goal they left us out in the semi-final,” he explained. John Anthony Moon in that memorable experience as technical director of the America that at the moment facing the match against the Pumas is experiencing a crisis that requires a remedy similar to that of that occasion.