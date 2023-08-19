How do you take care of your eyes? This is the importance of vitamins in food

A balanced diet rich in vitamins can play an important role in the prevention of eye diseases.

The physical senses play an important role in constant interaction with the environment. He Brain Receives and processes information from and becomes the center of neural activity senses, Thus turning the experience into a meaningful whole.

Although all the senses are valuable, the senses Scene It stands out because up to 80 percent of influences and stimuli come to the outside world through this window. However, a lack of good vision can have a significant impact on quality of life, so it becomes essential to seek care and prevent vision problems.

An effective way to prevent vision problems is to maintain healthy nutrition rich in vitamins Necessary things, such as A, C and E.

especially Vitamin A Studies have shown that adequate intake can prevent cataracts, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration. Cataracts — which occur when the lens becomes cloudy — and glaucoma — a group of disorders that affect the optic nerve — are common eye diseases that can occur. Causes vision loss.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology states that vitamin A deficiency is the leading preventable cause of blindness in children. Between 250,000 and 500,000 children are blind due to a lack of this nutrient, which is found in a wide variety of foods, including beef, chicken, turkey, fish, shellfish, milk, butter, cheese, eggs and legumes such as beans. Chickpeas, broad beans and pulses.

Lack of good vision can have a significant impact on quality of life, so it becomes essential to seek care and prevent vision problems. (EFE/EPA/Bilawal Arbab/File)



natural sources Vitamin A is found in fruits like watermelon, blue berries, He Apricot And this Mango, like in vegetables Carrot, He broccoli, cabbage and spinach, In particular, carrots stand out as a great ally for visual health due to their high beta-carotene content, which helps prevent cataracts and macular degeneration. Additionally, carrots contain rhodopsin, which improves vision in low light conditions.

lack of Vitamin A This can manifest as vision loss and blindness, beginning with difficulty seeing in the dark, even when vision is normal in sufficient light. Without treatment, this deficiency can lead to dry conjunctiva and corneal ulcers, which may eventually result in blindness.