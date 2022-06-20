How Doctor Strange 2 is related to the MCU, WandaVision and Loki

After passing through theaters with almost 1,000 million dollars in revenue, the Sorcerer Supreme opens this Wednesday, June 22 in Disney Plus in a day in which the final chapter of Obi-Wan Kenobi and a new episode of Ms. Marvel are added. Without a doubt, more than a reason to subscribe to Disney Plus. How is Doctor Strange 2 related to the MCU, Wandavision and Loki, two of the most successful series on the platform?

The film, directed by Sam Raimi, marks the long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English) of one of the most beloved characters: Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who embarks on a journey into the unknown together with new mystical allies and familiar ones, traversing the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary.

Along with Cumberbatch, the cast of the new film includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gómez (América Chávez), Michael Stühlbarg (Dr. Nic West) and Rachel McAdams (Christine ).

Within the MCU, Doctor Strange 2 is faced with the task of balancing the multiverse with a timeline merging in every way. Thus, the Marvel Studios team ensures that the film is a direct sequel to multiple series and movies, from the original Disney Plus series, WandaVision and Loki —available with all its episodes on the platform— to the films Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme, Spider-Man 3: No Way Home and more.

How is Doctor Strange 2 related to the MCU?

THE SEQUEL TO DOCTOR STRANGE: SORCERER SUPREME

The new film has a precedent in Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme, the 2016 film (also available on Disney +) that introduced the master of the mystical arts to the MCU. In that story, world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange’s life is forever changed after a horrific car accident deprives him of the use of his hands. In search of a cure, Strange arrives at a mysterious enclave known as Kamar-Taj, where he gains magical powers to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.

Doctor Strange 2 expands the story and revisits the settings of the 2016 film, while also marking the return of characters such as Mordo, Wong and Doctor Christine Palmer, Strange’s former love.

FROM WANDAVISION TO THE MULTIVERSE

Doctor Strange 2 also involves Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), also known as the Scarlet Witch. Wanda was last seen in WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+. At the beginning of that story, still dealing with the loss of her love Vision (Paul Bettany) and the threat of Thanos, Wanda left for the small town of Westview, where she and Vis intended to spend their lives together. To her grief, Wanda wrapped all of Westview in a fictional, idealized version of the life she would spend with her husband Vision and their twins Billy and Tommy.

Realizing what she had been unconsciously doing, Wanda painfully had to once again say goodbye to Vision and her children. At the end of the series, Wanda sought to understand her newfound powers with the newly acquired Darkhold, which contained a chapter about her destiny as a Scarlet Witch.

In the new film, Strange goes in search of Wanda to learn more about the Multiverse, setting in motion a series of events that have the mythical sorceress at the center of the scene.

THE DIRECT CONNECTIONS WITH LOKI

Loki, the Disney+ original series released in June 2021 that follows the God of Deception after the events of Avengers: Endgame, also connects directly to the story of Doctor Strange 2. In the final episode of that series, the audience was Witness some plot twists that tie into the Multiverse.

THE MYSTICAL ARTS AT THE SERVICE OF SPIDER-MAN 3: NO WAY HOME

Before Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen Strange and Wong’s last appearance within the MCU was in Spider-Man 3: No Way Home, where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) approached the two masters of the mystic arts. for help after Spider-Man was unmasked on the world stage and his identity revealed. Thus, a spell by Strange that aimed to erase Spider-Man’s secret identity from public consciousness ended up disrupting the Multiverse and leading to multiversal consequences.

So some explanations of how Doctor Strange 2 relates to the MCU.

The film can be seen exclusively on Disney Plus and take advantage of subscription promotions with Combo Plus.