How Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Could Change The MCU

While it is true that Marvel Studios has already been working on the productions with which it is exploring the multiverse for some time, and will surely continue to do so in the future, it will be the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% the film with which this franchise will plunge into other universes with alternate versions of the characters that it has presented on the screen and many other surprises that it has surely been keeping for the public to discover on the day that The film will be released in theaters around the world.

Do not miss it: Is Morbius part of The Amazing Spider-Man universe?

We must remember that the “seed” left by WandaVision – 95% continued to grow into Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% that, although it does not necessarily continue the story of the first series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it finally presented Scarlet Witch and we immediately knew that later the manipulations of reality and the time that they were not going to do anything else that shake everything that has been seen so far. With Spider-Man: No Way Home The door to the multiverse was opened, due to a Doctor Strange spell that made the villains of Spider-Man, and the versions of the superhero themselves, come from other universes to the main one in which the MCU movies take place.

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to hit the big screen, we know that this will be as deep as Marvel Studios will get into the existence of multiple universes in terms of their live-action productions. The sequel to the first Doctor Strange film will also take into account characters from the animated series What If…? – 84% which featured a Stephen Strange who lost the love of his life and went astray to try to bring her back, very different from the original film in which he suffered an accident that changed his life.

There are several ways in which this film could change the franchise, especially through the inclusion of new situations or a new portrayal of the characters, among others. Next, we will tell you more about it:

We recommend you: Everything we know about The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and the Sinister Six

With the introduction of a young superhero team: the Young Avengers

The casting had already been confirmed for Xochitl Gomez as América Chavez, one of the young characters that fans have not stopped following since his debut in the comics. Trailers for the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme showed the actress for the first time, in the traditional garb of the superheroine, who in the comics is part of a team known as the Young Avengers. Although the studio denies it, with WandaVision we already had the introduction of two of them, then Kate Bishop in Hawkeye – 87% and finally America, who has a fundamental role there. Surely later they will star in some installment of the franchise, being the first time that we would see a very young team on the screen, with superheroes not so old and in addition to the fact that it had already been time for not everything to be the Avengers.

Introducing new locations in the MCU that were first in the comics

With the craziness heralded by the movie’s title, plus the inclusion of other universes, it’s about time we saw some new vignette locations on the big screen. One of the trailers for the film gives us an interesting look at a prehistoric place where several dinosaurs appear in a sequence in which Strange is found as if passing quickly through several dimensions? universes? In short, no one doubts that it is Savage Land, which in the comics version is a prehistoric land hidden in the depths of Antarctica, which was protected for millennia by ancient aliens. Appeared in X Men #10 when Professor X thought he detected a mutant there. It is very likely that we will see some other new location for the MCU, but known by the fans, and this brings us to the next point.

The arrival of the X-Men

Something that feels closer to happening is the arrival of the X-Men. One way or another they could make their triumphant return in this film, and one of the recent trailers featured what appears to be Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, being one of the moments that wowed fans. Marvel Studios can do just about anything, and this is all the more interesting when we remember that there have been rumors for some time that some of Fox’s mutants would appear in the film. Halle Berry, Ian McKellen and Hugh Jackman, in addition to Stewart, are the actors that have been mentioned as having a cameo. Thanks to the multiverse, it’s not necessary that the new lineup should come out, but having a few of those who starred in the previous films will be more than enough to generate a response.

The “resurrection” of characters would be a slightly more common resource

The franchise has a bit of a hard time killing off characters, and while it has done so on a few occasions, it always ends up bringing them back somehow. What is most common to us is to see how the studio manages not to lose them; we’ve seen him “fake” the deaths of major characters like Nick Fury and even bring Phil Coulson back from the grave. The resource he’s using now is the multiverse, and with it he gets to resurrect whoever he needs to and that’s how we now have alternate timeline versions of Loki and Gamora replacing their main counterparts, who died in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. Something similar happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, with the return of the villains. It is very likely that the Doctor Strange film will do it with Black Widow and even Iron Man, bringing back the actors who had the roles.

Present a villain at the height of the story

One of the big rumors surrounding the sequel is that Wanda will be the main villain. After seeing the previews we know that at least the situation will not be friendly, and considering its darkness throughout WandaVision, as well as the post-credits scene of the series, it is not a stretch to believe that he could take an evil path or that at least his intentions are not in the same line as Strange’s. With the claim that the Scarlet Witch is more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, Strange and Wong will have their hands full if Wanda decides to go rogue. Maybe even too much for a single movie. There is no doubt that she could put up a fight and be the best villain and one of the best overall if it happens, and the fact that she could have defeated Thanos on her own speaks volumes.

Making Doctor Strange Officially the Leader of the Avengers

After Avengers: Endgame- 95% it is not so clear what the next line-up of the superhero team is, if the previous ones will continue or who will take the leadership position. Some questions will be answered throughout the new phase of the MCU, and now that Steve Rogers is not there either and there is a rookie Captain America in charge, Strange will have a very important role in the future of the Avengers, and that is precisely mentioned by one synopsis of the film. It is likely that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already beginning to give us answers, and although there are other options, it is he who seems to have the leadership. It will be fascinating to see the dynamic of him with other (new) heroes.

Continue reading: Star Wars characters who debuted in animation and made the leap to movies and live-action series

Continue reading: The best superhero series according to critics