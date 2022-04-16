How does China’s confinement impact Latin America?

The latest forecasts of the World Trade Organization, WTO, include China’s confinements to control the Covid-19 outbreak and the war in Ukraine, among the causes of the fall in world trade.

Headwinds. The latest WTO calculations account for the volume of merchandise trade worldwide and project a growth of 3% in 2022, below the projections of last October of 4.7%, when the war and its economic consequences did not They were on the radar.

The organization forecasts that by 2023 growth will be 3.4% despite the deterioration in trade and industrial production. The new report now includes the impact of the war in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and lockdowns imposed on China to control Covid-19 outbreaks, which put further pressure on battered maritime trade.

“We must reflect before considering the possibility of creating different spheres of trade, what should concern us more are the structural problems of the supply chains that go back even before the pandemic, which aggravated them,” explained Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the WTO.

According to her, “the last few years have been complicated for the world economy, the pandemic continues to cause economic problems in different parts of the world and now we have to prepare for the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which will be felt far away”.

The official adds that the war and Covid-19 “have disrupted supply chains, disrupted inflationary pressure and reduced expectations for growth in production and trade.”

For the organization, the immediate effect of the war is reflected in the rise in the prices of food, energy, fertilizers and some important minerals of which Ukraine and Russia are essential suppliers to world markets.

“Global GDP at market exchange rates will increase by 2.8% in 2022, after having increased by 5.7% in 2021. Output growth is expected to pick up to 3.2% in 2023, assuming that geopolitical and economic uncertainty persists”, indicates the WTO report.

The confinements in Shanghai, where several multinationals are based and where China’s largest port is located, will have an impact on Latin America, a region that has made the Asian giant its main trading partner.

For Patricio Giusto, director of the Sino-Argentine Observatory and professor of the Postgraduate course on Contemporary China at the Catholic University of Argentina, the Chinese confinement translates into “less demand for copper, iron ore, soybeans, and this has to do with the lower growth than expected in China”.

“If next year China’s growth projections are 5%, but realistically it could be 4% or 4.5%, that is going to have a very strong impact on Latin America,” added Giusto, and said that in addition of the inflationary effect that several countries in the region are already facing, there will be a reduction in foreign exchange.

“The other effect that is very strong is that there will be less foreign exchange, when there are fewer exports, fewer dollars enter the coffers of central banks, so there are fewer margins for monetary policy. Trade deficits increase and that has to be financed in some way. and it is, increase the debt or restrict some sectors, or collect more taxes, but whatever it is, it must be supplied in some way,” he told France 24.

The teacher was optimistic that in times of crisis opportunities for regional integration and self-sufficiency of countries may arise. “There will be a renewed look at the regional, at integration, at improving trade relations in the different blocs, but at the global level there will be restrictions and less trade,” he concluded.

with EFE