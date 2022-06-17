How does Doctor Strange 2 connect to the MCU?

“Doctor Strange in the Universe of Madness” premieres on June 22 of this year on Disney +, but the company has released details of the film and explained how this story joins the Cinematic Universe of Marvel (MCU).

The film, directed by sam raimisees Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) embarking on a journey into the unknown alongside familiar and new mystical allies, traversing the mind-boggling and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

In the tape, it is seen that the Marvel character embarks on an adventure with Cumberbatch, they are part of the cast of the new film Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gómez (América Chávez), Michael Stühlbarg (Dr. Nic West), and Rachel McAdams (Christine).

Doctor Strange faces the ultimate task of bringing balance to the Multiverse, with a timeline merging in every way. Thus, the Marvel Studios team ensures that the film is a direct sequel to multiple series and films, from the original Disney+ series WandaVision and Loki —available with all their episodes on the platform— to the films DOCTOR STRANGE: SORCERER SUPREME, SPIDER- MAN: NO WAY HOME and more.

More on the topic… When is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming to Disney+?

These are the main connections between DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS and the MCU.

A sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme

Without a doubt, the new film has a precedent in DOCTOR STRANGE: SORCERER SUPREME, the 2016 film (available on Disney+) that introduced the emblematic master of the mystical arts to the MCU. In that story, world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange’s life is forever changed after a horrific car accident deprives him of the use of his hands. Searching for a cure, Strange arrives at a mysterious enclave known as Kamar-Taj, where he gains magical powers to defend the world as the mightiest sorcerer in existence.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS expands on the story and revisits the settings of the 2016 film, while also marking the return of characters like Mordo, Wong and Doctor Christine Palmer, Strange’s former flame.

More on the topic… Marvel releases new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder

From WandaVision to the multiverse

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS also involves Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), also known as the Scarlet Witch. Wanda was last seen in WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+. At the beginning of that story, still dealing with the loss of her love Vision (Paul Bettany) and the threat of Thanos, Wanda left for the small town of Westview, where she and Vis intended to spend their lives together. To her grief, Wanda wrapped all of Westview in a fictionalized and idealized version of the life she would spend with her husband Vision and their twins Billy and Tommy. Realizing what she had been unconsciously doing, Wanda painfully had to once again say goodbye to Vision and her children. At the end of the series, Wanda sought to understand her newfound powers with the newly acquired Darkhold, which contained a chapter about her destiny as a Scarlet Witch.

In the new film, Strange goes in search of Wanda to learn more about the Multiverse, setting in motion a series of events that have the mythical sorceress at the center of the scene. “It was very exciting because I really liked what Elizabeth Olsen had done with Wanda and Scarlet Witch, and I love what Benedict Cumberbatch had done with Doctor Strange, and seeing them come together on screen was great. They bring their own dynamic, so they collide and the meeting between them is so much fun to watch,” says Sam Raimi.

Direct connections to Loki

Loki, the Disney+ Original Series premiering in June 2021 that follows the God of Deception after the events of AVENGERS: ENDGAME, also connects directly to the story of DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. In the final episode of that series, the audience was witness to some plot twists that tie into the Multiverse.

“There is always a method to madness, even in the Multiverse. Marvel fans know that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) did something at the end of the series that allowed all of this to be possible, “said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, in relation to the plot of DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS.

Adds Richie Palmer, co-producer of the new film: “In that moment, the Multiverse expanded indefinitely into the future, past, sideways, left and right, to alternate realities we can’t even comprehend. If it wasn’t for Sylvie, we wouldn’t be here right now.”

The mystical arts at the service of Spider-Man

Prior to DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, Stephen Strange and Wong’s last appearance within the MCU was in SPIDER-MAN: NO HOME COMING, where the two masters of the mystic arts were approached by Peter Parker (Tom Holland). for help after Spider-Man was unmasked on the world stage and his identity revealed. Thus, a spell by Strange that aimed to erase Spider-Man’s secret identity from public consciousness ended up disrupting the Multiverse and leading to multiversal consequences.