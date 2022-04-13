Technology

How does drunk mode work on WhatsApp?

Although many do not believe it, the famous application messaging WhatsApp has announced a function to avoid embarrassing situations, such as when you are found drunk.

WhatsApp announced a feature of drunk mode to prevent users from experiencing awkward moments with their contacts.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in the world for its functions that allow you to uniquely communicate with users, as well as share media files and make video calls, even though they advertised this feature.

And it is that, because it is an extremely famous application, it is more than essential in various situations and one of them is when people attend events.

However, some with a few drinks too many have experienced situations that turn out to be somewhat embarrassing when sending messages to ex-partners or a platonic love.

However, to avoid this embarrassing situation, they have released the drunk mode feature in the app.

WhatsApp and its function to avoid embarrassing situations

It should be noted that they have mentioned that at the moment the function is a patent that is still in development, so it is not available.

But it is expected that it can be activated, because according to Gree Electric, the function is expected to work for Android operating systems such as iOS.

The purpose of the function is to stop the sending of messages and publications for 12 hours, so that the user can determine whether or not it is convenient to send the message, in the same way the tool prevents making or receiving calls from undesirable users.

It is important to state that at the beginning of January of this 2022 they announced the new functions of the application, since they mentioned some of them such as deleting messages, as well as responding to messages with reactions, transcription of audio messages, in addition the app has its function to create stickers.

On the other hand, through the YouTube platform, various users have shared the new features of the WhatsApp application that have arrived in recent months and those that are yet to come.

