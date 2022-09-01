Entertainment

How does Galtier see Neymar’s future? – Sport.fr

At the heart of multiple rumours, Neymar does not seem disturbed. Unaccustomed to the language of wood, Christophe Galtier has nevertheless kicked into touch by evoking the future of his Brazilian star.

Neymar? I won’t say anything about trades. I saw a happy, very professional player. This is an important season for each player who will participate in the World Cup. He arrived prepared, fit, he didn’t miss any sessions. He is in sharing and listening to the work. He is a world class player and it is important to have a player of his class“said Christophe Galtier at a press conference.

At the end of last season and while the duo composed of Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier landed in the club of the capital, rumors instantly appeared around the future of Neymar Jr. The Brazilian would be pushed towards the exit internally and its direction would favor a departure. Announced at Chelsea, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United or Newcastle, he is still a Paris player. A status that is difficult to imagine seeing evolve as the Parisian star recently saw his contract extended until 2027.

