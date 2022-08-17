How does hepatitis E trick the immune system?

An international team led by the Department of Molecular and Medical Virology at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum in Germany has investigated which factors are important for the hepatitis E (HEV) in the course of its replication cycle and how it manages to maintain the infection.

In their work, published in the scientific journal PNASthe researchers analyzed various mutations of the virus and found changes that may allow the virus to fool the immune system. More than three million people are infected with the hepatitis E virus each year. So far there is no effective treatment against this disease.

Antibodies are an important defense mechanism against viral infections in our body. They specifically bind to the surface proteins of viruses to render them harmless. But viruses have developed strategies to evade this neutralization.

Hepatitis E virus mutations, keys to dodge the immune system

During a hepatitis E virus infection, random mutations often lead to variants of the virus that can coexist in an infected person. The antiviral agent ribavirin, which many chronically infected patients receive, can even increase the formation of such variants.

The research team closely examined eight variants of the capsid protein from samples of patients with chronic infection treated with ribavirin in the laboratory. The team wanted to know what genetic changes are advantages or disadvantages for the virus and whether they influence the ability of the virus to replicate or its infectivity.

“While seven of the mutations investigated behaved exactly like the wild-type virus, we found differences in a mutant“, explains Toni Luise Meister, one of the leaders of the study.

This mutation affects the capsid protein, which is essential for packaging viral particles. “Viruses with this mutation are assembled incorrectly, they are probably smaller than the wild-type virus.and the capsid protein does not accumulate in the cell”, comments another of the authors, Daniel Todt.

These particles are not infectious, but are recognized and correctly bound by the antibodies of the immune system. “This could be an advantage for the virus. These defective particles could take up antibodies, so that there are no longer enough to neutralize the correctly assembled infectious virus particles,” speculates Eike Steinmann, the last of the authors.

Hepatitis E, dangerous in immunosuppressed patients

Hepatitis E virus (HEV) is the main cause of acute viral hepatitis. Every year around 70,000 people die from this disease. After the first documented epidemic outbreak between 1955 and 1956, more than 50 years passed before researchers took up the subject.

acute infections tend to heal on their own in individuals with an intact immune system. In patients with reduced or suppressed immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients or HIV-infected patients, HEV can become chronic. HEV is also especially dangerous for pregnant women.