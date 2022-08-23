how does it act in the body to lose weight?

Several people are not comfortable with their body, most of them want to lose weight, since it is higher than their height and in a certain way does not make them look aesthetic.

To achieve this goal and maintain it over time, it is essential to eat a healthy and balanced diet and for this, It is best to go to a health professional or nutritionist who provides the meal plan according to the conditions of each patient. and where your health will not be harmed.

Today there are several recipes and diets on the internet, but in general, these are not approved by health professionals and can even generate something known as the rebound diet, that is, it makes you lose weight fast, but If the person returns to having bad habits, it is possible that they gain more weight than they were, therein lies the importance of doing this process in the hands of a nutritionist.

The health and personal care portal Lose weight at home provides some recommendations and suggests implementing a diet to achieve this goal. It is worth mentioning that before following these guidelines it is important to have the approval of a doctor; what’s more, To guarantee good results, you must follow a healthy diet and practice physical activity frequently.

Oatmeal provides quality energy to practice sports. – Photo: Photo: Getty Images. WEEK assembly.

The article written by the journalist Diana Cortés mentions the properties that oats have and the way in which this cereal can help you lose weight. This product contains essential amino acids; These components have a high biological value and are an excellent source of protein, which helps form new tissues in the body.

The media mentions that oatmeal can be consumed on an empty stomach or during breakfast to help in the process of losing weight and can be eaten “along with skim or soy milk, orange juice or nuts.”

Diet options for weight loss

Diet #1

Breakfast:

3 tablespoons of oatmeal with skim milk, non-fat milk or water.

6 fresh strawberries.

1 glass of natural orange juice.

Midmorning

Lunch

3 tablespoons of oatmeal with skim milk, non-fat milk or water.

Green bean salad with onion and garlic.

12 hazelnuts.

1 apple.

Afternoon snack

The most preferred fruit or an infusion without sweeteners.

Dinner

3 tablespoons of oatmeal with skim milk, non-fat milk or water.

Spinach salad, olive oil and a pinch of salt.

10 nuts.

1 apple.

Diet #2

breakfast option

1/2 cup of oatmeal.

6 almonds.

2 walnuts

Honey.

1 teaspoon of raisins.

Cinnamon, cardamom, ginger powder (optional, but highly recommended).

Preparation: