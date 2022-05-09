How does it affect medical faculty?

José Manuel Pingarrón and Joan Subirats.

One of the main objectives pursued by the future Universities Law is to lower the temporary contract in the university system from the current 40 percent to 20 percent. However, although the preliminary draft states that 20 percent may not be exceeded in the templates, this ‘requirement’ will not compute for this purpose between associate professor of health sciences and the teaching assistant in the face of the apparent lack of precariousness in what refers to the university activity of the teaching staff of this branch.

“We don’t want there to be precarious temporality and, in the case of these associate professors in Health Sciences, there does not seem to be precariousness regarding university activity. Non-university activities are not our responsibility”, he pointed out. Jose Manuel PingarronSecretary General of Universities, who accompanied the Minister of Universities, Joan Subiratsin the presentation of the preliminary draft of the Organic Law of the University System.

Pingarrón has pointed out that associate professors in Health Sciences, especially in Medicinehave a statutory and labor regime “completely different” from the teaching staff of other branches because they fundamentally carry out their activity in hospitals and, therefore, “belong to the National Health System (SNS)”.

Joan Subirats during the presentation of the new document of the Organic Law of the University System.

‘Confusion’ over the denomination of university degrees

Likewise, following the line marked by the previous Minister of Universities, Manuel Castellsthe ministerial body now led by Joan Subirats wants to end the denominations of certain university degrees that may cause confusion with the titles that enable the exercise of a health profession or the titles of specialist in Health Sciences.

In this regard, the secretary general has clarified that the LOSU seeks that this possible confusion does not only occur with the official titles, but also with the university degrees. “Every time we send a consignment of bonds to the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Health check if any of them can lead to confusion. We want this to happen not only with official qualifications, but also with university qualifications”, Pingarrón answered the question asked by Medical Writing.

Pingarrón has stressed that “it must be clear that there can be no proper title that leads to confusion with regulated professions in the health field.” In addition, he has assured that, from the general secretariat of Universities, they are “very attentive” for this not to happen. “And, if in any case it happens, Universities dictate that that title has to be changed,” he remarked.

Homologation of qualifications of migrant psychologists

On the other hand, the Secretary General of Universities has alluded to the problem that revolves around the homologation of degrees of migrant psychologists, which affects almost 300 professionals. In this regard, he recalled that, just a few days ago, a meeting was held with the group in which the current regulations that prevent meeting some of their demands were explained. “We are exploring a series of legal reforms, which are not from the LOSE, but from other laws and other decrees, which could provide a solution to some of the problems they are raising,” Pingarrón pointed out.

It should be remembered that the Psychology is not a regulated profession in Spain and that approvals are only possible, according to current regulations, for professionals who are regulated. “We are looking for a way to obviate this, in such a way that, by changing some regulations, a solution can be found,” she pointed out, emphasizing that it is not the LOSU that needs to be changed: “Yes, something can be included in the new norm that allows changing another Law that allows the homologation of degrees of migrant psychologists.”

-We are expanding this information –