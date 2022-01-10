how does it fare on PC?

On March 26th, Monster Hunter Rise marked the return in style of the Capcom saga in the playful ecosystem of Nintendo, with a proposal that skilfully mixed tradition and innovation to give fans an excellent stage in the evolutionary path of the franchise, including great improvements to the quality of life, new features of thickness and a decidedly rich content baggage. While keeping intact the “playful flavor” of the series, Rise has in fact introduced elements that are now indispensable such as the rideable Canynes, and has expanded the gameplay with new mechanics such as those related to thread insects or to the Endemic Fauna (for more details, we invite you to read our previous Monster Hunter Rise review).

Given the advantages of the offer, it is easy to understand how the prospect of the debut on PC of the latest effort by Ryozo Tsujimoto’s team has titillated – and not a little – the interest of users, ready to verify with the solidity of this new porting. Fortunately, the conversion work carried out by the Japanese studio has given the hoped-for results: net of what small qualitative decline, the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise honors the good name of the Hunters’ Guild, ready to expand its ranks with an army of new recruits.

The joys of hunting

Before proceeding with the analysis of the technical values ​​of Monster Hunter Rise, it is worth defining once again the traits of the operation carried out by the development team, especially considering how often the term porting is associated with transposition processes not really brilliant or virtuous.

On the other hand, even Capcom’s past on this specific front is not exactly flawless, although the company’s growing interest in the PC market has led to a progressive increase in the quality of the published ports. Basically, in order to correctly evaluate the outcome of these productions, it is necessary to consider both the characteristics of the platforms involved and of the product itself, which determine inherent limits in the adaptation process. In the case of Monster Hunter Rise, for example, we are talking about a title designed for a console with a “muscular” set-up very far from that of the average PC, which it imposed on developers careful management of assets in relation to available hardware resources. Starting from these assumptions, it is therefore wrong to expect that the transition from Switch to PC has triggered a real revolution from a graphic point of view, but this certainly does not mean that the final product is lazy or giving up. The desktop edition of Rise is in fact confirmed as a well-turned and absolutely enjoyable product, thanks to improvements which – in principle – tend to enhance the qualities of the playful and artistic sector of production.

The increase in frame rate, in particular, has more than positive consequences on the overall effectiveness of a fluid gameplay like never before, supported by a combat system that inevitably is more precise and reactive, without any noteworthy counterpaces. Although the pad – at least from our point of view – remains the best peripheral to enjoy the experience packaged by Capcom, even the mouse & keyboard combo proves effective in supporting the hunting exploits of the players, who can freely redefine the assignment of the keys according to your needs.

Although the interface has not undergone any particular corrections, the arrangement of the elements and the management of the commands does not allow significant criticalities to emerge, while the use of the keyboard makes using quick slots much more straightforward, facilitating access to potentially life-saving objects. In short, whatever your preferences on the side of the controls, the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise is perfectly able to offer fans dozens of hours of fun and loads of fighting enthusiasm, not only by replicating the qualities of the edition for Switch. but further strengthening the strengths of its playful formula.

A solid and well-finished port

As anticipated, the experience benefits greatly from the increase in frame rate, which remains solid thanks to the good work done by the team on the optimization front and the malleability of the excellent RE Engine.

In fact, during our tests we had no trouble keeping above the 60 fps mark with the resolution fixed at 4K (even a little more by altering the rendering scale), all by setting the available settings to the maximum. As is often the case with console ports, the range of options is not particularly wide – far from it, in fact – but the ones available however, they offer a decent level of scalability, in line with the Monster Hunter Rise PC requirements published by Capcom. We also noticed a good distribution of workload between GPU and CPU, which in our case rarely pushed the hardware beyond 55% of its maximum capacity. There remains some occasional phenomenon of struttering, tendentially disconnected from the actual crowding of the screen, which nevertheless never comes to affect the usability of the gameplay.

While playing online, finally blessed with integrated voice chat, it may happen to run into some more significant hiccups, but still nothing really problematic. Strangely, these disturbances seem to become more frequent by activating the frame rate limiter (present in the settings), and therefore we invite you not to use it.

Different speech for the v-sync which, in the absence of alternative solutions, we advise you to always keep active to avoid the onset of annoying tearing phenomena. Returning to the network infrastructure, the particular conditions in which we tested the game (with a very limited number of active users) push us to exercise some caution in weighing the stability of the online sector, but we can still tell you that we did not find any major stumbling blocks.

It goes without saying that the considerations made so far must be framed in the frame of a title that – by its nature – is certainly not greedy for resources, even if the team has enriched the proposal with a good number of graphical improvements.

The developers have in fact replaced the vast majority of textures with new high resolution versions, enhanced by a more effective filtering method and the use of different antialiasing techniques. As result, the image appears clearly cleaner and more pleasant, so much so as to highlight previously indecipherable details (or almost) in the design of weapons, armor and monsters, which have always been among the most popular aspects of the series. However, it must be said that these improvements may end up highlighting some roughness inherited from the original version: elements such as the polygonal size, the yield of the foliage or the lighting have not received really consistent retouching, while the effects seemed to us more generous in some situations, for example as regards the reflections on the water. Shadows also appear much softer and more defined than they were on the Switch, although sadly the “short-range” LOD update tends to generate a visible pop-in of the lightmaps.

We would also have appreciated if the studio had taken steps to increase the frame rate of the cutscenes, still at 30 fps, which sometimes break the fluidity of the gameplay in a disharmonious way. In any case, the overall production balance is more than positive, with the complicity of an artistic direction that delights the eye with a kaleidoscope of enchanting and detailed landscapes, supported by a good implementation of HDR, consistent with the stylistic features of the title.

The support for ultrawide panels certainly deserves a mention, as it will certainly delight fans of the more “exotic” diagonals. Capcom’s proposal in short, it has all the credentials to meet the expectations of PC users that, almost a year after the release of the Switch version, will soon be able to finally cross the gates of the village of Kamura to once again climb the ranks of the Hunters’ Guild.