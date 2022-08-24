How does it impact Colombia that the euro falls below the dollar? – Sectors – Economy

The euro closed the day on Monday below the parity with the dollaran exchange rate of one to one that it had already reached in mid-July, thus linking it with last week’s losses after a quiet start to the day.

The euro was trading at around 3 pm local time at $0.9964, versus $1.0045 in late-hours European forex market trading last Friday. The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference exchange rate for the euro at 1.0001 dollars.

(You can also read: Tax Reform: first foreign investments that stop in Colombia)

How the parity of the euro with the dollar impacts



It is estimated that about 50 percent of the euro zone imports are denominated in dollars. For this reason, if more euros are now needed to buy imported products in dollars, more is spent and contributes to raising inflation even more.

In addition, this depreciation of the euro can affect the tourism of Europeans.

(Also read: The changes that are coming for people with the new tax reform)

However, for Colombia the impact is less. According to Juan David Ballén, director of analysis at Casa de Bolsa, when the euro trades below the dollar, what it implies is that all financial assets denominated in that currency have a lower value than financial assets denominated in dollars.

“The impact is not that significant because our trade relationships are not that big. Those who export to Europe they have seen that their income when converted to Colombian pesos has decreased,” he explained.