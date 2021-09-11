How does Julia Roberts keep fit? No Junk Food

No diet for Julia Roberts: just a healthy meal plan and no junk food. Let’s find out what it eats.
For the fifth time, People magazine named her the most beautiful woman in the world. But how does the actress with the most beautiful smile in America keep fit? This is not the first time this has happened: Julia has already won the coveted record four times, the first of which 26 years ago, in 1991, the year following the release of the film “Pretty Woman” next to Richard Gere, real springboard for Julia, who doesn’t remember her?
Read also–> Sulphites in ground cinnamon– Do you know Percebes?
The actress with the enchanting smile has today 53 years old, he does not look his age at all, he is one of the most fascinating and beloved stars of cinema. But let’s see how she is so fit, what are her secrets to being so beautiful.
Read also–> Try the seafood lasagna – Shea Butter how to use it?
The first rule for her and her family was to ban the junk food: never buys, snacks, chips, snacks that is “junk food” it is absolutely forbidden for you and your children. He prefers to fill his pantry with genuine and organic products, lots of fruit and lots of fresh vegetables. He told a British newspaper that he was preparing great salads.
Here are all of Julia Roberts’ food secrets
He gets up at dawn and follows the advice of her personal trainer who follows her, so she prefers to get up early and train very early. It also reveals that the best therapy to stay fit is to do some very long walks by the sea, the water massage on the ankles and calves helps to firm up the legs and buttocks, but is an excellent cure-all for microcirculation.
Every now and then she also indulges in cheats, so she goes on a mini diet of “cleaning” of 2 days. In practice, for two days he devotes himself to a food plan detox, where he drinks a lot of liquids with high content of fiber and vitamins instead of meals, so you get back in shape right away. Do you want to know his latest secret? He trains 5 times a week for 90 minutes, the training involves a mix between pilates, yoga and aerobics. Finally, he always advises everyone to always think positive, it helps a lot to keep a radiant and young appearance. And if she says so, you just have to believe her.