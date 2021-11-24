How does Milan qualify for the round of 16? Two accounts to do (plus one for Maignan and Tomori)

Today or perhaps next year. To hope to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League this season, the Milan will necessarily have to win tonight against theAtletico Madrid; the group standings, in fact, see the Rossoneri last to 1 point, behind the elusive Liverpool (12), Porto (5) and Atletico Madrid (4).

First account

The combinations that must fit together in these two games for Milan to pass the round are many: here you can find them all in detail. But be careful: there is no point in making too many calculations if … tonight the Rossoneri do not win. There is only one thing to do in this case: either Milan beat Atletico Madrid (perhaps with a difference of 2 goals for goal difference in favor) or there is no point in considering and puzzling with everything else. On this, he is right Tonali: “We have to rely on us, it all depends on us: we have to look each other in the eye, play a great game and give everything.”

Second account

The second calculation must be made because – whatever people say – there is another very important match on Sunday and – whatever people say – the league has priority over the Champions League. Stefano Pioli, therefore, will have to try to better manage his forces in tonight’s match in order to have everyone back at their best in the match against Sassuolo, without, however, – let it be clear – underestimate the European commitment in any way: Milan does not want to make a bad impression and, on the contrary, wants to pass the turn and will try to field a level formation.

By virtue of all this, the probable formation sees Tatarusanu in the door; Kalulu, Kjaer, Romagnoli and Theo in defense; Tonali and Kessie in the middle; Giroud flagship, supported by Saelemaekers, Diaz and one between Leao (not at its best) e Krunic.

Third account

Here we are a little outside of tonight’s match, but it is inevitable that part of the attention of the Milan world will be dedicated to two of the essentials of the Rossoneri squad. Both, in fact, are close to returning: both Mike Maignan that Fikayo Tomori they will try to recover for Sunday’s home match against Sassuolo; their conditions will be evaluated every day by the Rossoneri medical staff because they don’t want to take any risks. Maximum caution, but a lot of hope. As in the Champions League so in the league.