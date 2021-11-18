How does Nicolás Maduro stay in power in Venezuela

November 17, 2021 4:14 pm

“I don’t see how Nicolás Maduro can stay in government for very long,” former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles said in 2013. “The end is near for Maduro,” political analyst Ian Bremmer ruled in 2017. “Maduro’s days are numbered”, was the verdict of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2019.

The president of Venezuela had the satisfaction of denying them all. He looks extremely calm on television broadcasts these days. In October, he took viewers inside the presidential palace to display the gaudy Christmas decorations. “What a beauty!” He exclaimed, pointing to a plastic reindeer.

This good humor, however, is quite rare outside the palace. Maduro faced one of the worst recessions in the country’s history. During his rule, Venezuela’s economy shrank by 75 percent. Six million people have left the country, more than a fifth of the population. If there were regular presidential elections, his victory would be almost unthinkable. In opinion polls, its popularity does not exceed 15 percent. Over the past five years, his government has shifted from a vaguely authoritarian position to one that is blatantly so. When Venezuelans vote in local elections, scheduled for November 21, the opposition (who will participate this time) is unlikely to go a long way. Here are the steps taken by Maduro on the path of authoritarianism.

The stages

First of all, it continued and intensified the process of subversion of institutions that began with Hugo Chávez, president from 1999 to 2013.

After Maduro’s United Socialist Party lost control of parliament in 2015, in what many observers consider the last fair elections, several measures were introduced to prevent the opposition from achieving further results. The supreme court was filled with judges loyal to the government.

In 2017 the elected parliament was dissolved and replaced with a docile constituent assembly. Subsequently the parliament was reconstituted after an irregular election which gave the majority to the socialists. The electoral authority that should have supervised all these changes is biased.

Meanwhile, the government has strengthened its hold on the media. Private channels are run by sympathizers or by people who have resigned themselves to following orders. The government has closed almost all the newsrooms. Opposition parties should be given equal access to the media ahead of the elections, but in practice they are almost entirely excluded.

An analysis of recent state TV coverage found that the opposition was never summoned in three of the nine days under consideration. On the other days it was defined, briefly and with contempt, with adjectives such as “radical” and “extremist”. Various websites critical of Maduro are blocked.