How does Omicron work? Incubation, symptoms, speed, treatment: here is the complete guide

Everyone knows how Omicron but of the different variants of Sars Cov-2 is a specific strain, the B.1.1.529. Also known as the “South African variant”, to tell the truth it is the second particularly interesting that comes from that part of the world. Detected for the first time in the world in early November 2021, it has ahigh contagiousness and for this very reason it is destined to supplant all the other previous variants.

But beware: those who think that the Omicron variant is simultaneously the daughter of the Delta, the granddaughter of the Beta and the great-granddaughter of the Alfa are mistaken. It doesn’t work like that with variants, and they’re not like software versions that evolve from year to year. For this reason, it is important to reduce infections in order to beat the pandemic. The vaccine is important but so are personal protective equipment such as a face mask. The less the virus circulates, the less chance it can vary. And if the disease becomes constant over time, the pandemic can be “downgraded” once and for all, making it an endemic. Thus, it would open the way to coexistence with the coronavirus just as it does with other diseases in the world.

Omicron, the guide on the variant that is changing the pandemic

When Omicron was born

The Omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa about two months ago, in early November 2021. There, an increase in the speed of infections was immediately noticed. A fact of no small importance, given that this factor can push a variant to supplant the others already in circulation.

On November 26, the World Health Organization described the B.1.1.529 virus strain as “worrying”, and for this reason it “promoted” it with a letter from the Greek alphabet. Omicron, in fact. It should have been called the variant “Nu” or “Xi”, but due to the similarity with the English term New and the similarity with the Chinese surname Xi (the same as that of the premier of Beijing), it was preferred to go directly to the “O”. It is not the only “worrying” variant born in South Africa: even the Beta, in September 2020, started from there.

What is different than the others

Thanks to the sequencing of the genome of the first cases, changes to the Spike protein, which has the task of recognizing host cells and which is at the center of the body’s immune responses, have been evident. Compared to the Delta variant it has more than 50 modifications, of which 30 only there on the Spike. And it has many changes (which were also spotted in the Alpha and Delta versions) that are related to increased infectivity and the ability to evade the antibodies that are supposed to block the virus.

Compared to the original variant it is much more transmissible. Epidemiological data highlighted on a Sichuan University study published in MedComm testify that the Beta variant infection rate rose to 50% within 100 days. The Delta variant in the same time period hit 80% and the Omicron, in South Africa, reached 90% in just 25 days.

The playback speed

According to a study from the University of Hong Kong, within 24 hours of infection, the Omicron variant multiplies 70 times faster in the bronchi than the Delta variant and the “original” Sars Cov-2 virus. But there is one data that bodes well: its replication is ten times less efficient in the deepest lung tissue than the Wuhan virus. Also on the incubation time (i.e. that period between the arrival of the virus in the body and the onset of the manifestation of symptoms) demonstrates greater speed: 3 days. Numbers far lower than the 4-6 that were evaluated with the Delta variant. In addition, according to a work by Imperial College London, it has a 5.4 times greater reinfection capacity than the Delta.

Symptoms

Symptoms of the Omicron variant include runny nose and fatigue. And, then, headache, sneezing and sore throat. The loss of smell and taste, on the other hand, would be more related to the other variants.

The effects of vaccines

The Omicron variant is proving its strength against the Sars Cov-2 vaccines currently in use. But there are two data to consider that are positive: the immunization cycle greatly reduces the risk of being hospitalized and this effect is even stronger with the third dose, the now famous “booster”. To say it is the British Agency for Health Security. Two weeks after the third administration, the risk of hospitalization drops by 88%. The booster certainly protects more than the first dose (which reaches 52% after one month) and the second (72% from two to 24 weeks after inoculation and 52% after 25 weeks). Researchers from the Israeli Ministry of Health have recently indicated that the importance of a third dose was “clear”, also to compensate for this reduction in the effect that can be had on Omicron compared to Delta.

According to a pre-published paper from Ohio State University in Columbus, the third vaccine dose gives good protection in patients with weakened immune systems, such as cancer sufferers. The research confirmed the ability of the Omicron variant to easily exceed the two doses of the vaccine: in those who had received two doses, the levels of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron were 21.3 times lower than with the Sars-Cov virus. -2 original. With Delta, however, the protection was 4.2 times lower. The three doses, however, seem to be able to stimulate the production of a sufficient quantity of antibodies to fight Omicron: the decrease in neutralizing antibodies compared to the Wuhan virus, in this case, is 5.1 times (with Delta it was of 3.6 times).

But, some Indian scholars point out on the Journal of Medical Virology, “In the absence of a specific vaccine for the Omicron variant, those already approved remain the countermeasures to reduce the severity and mortality of the disease”. Pfizer-Biontech had immediately given its willingness to create a product against the variant. Astrazeneca is conducting research in Botswana and eSwatini. And Moderna is already in the field to develop a specific booster dose.

The monoclonals

Monoclonal antibodies are a little more delicate. A study conducted by the School of Medicine of the Washington University, in publication in Nature Medicine, indicated that only two of the five monoclonals they have the strength to neutralize Omicron. Regdanvimab and the casirivimab / imdevimab and bamlanivimab / etesevimab combinations completely lost neutralization activity against the variant. Tixagevimab / cilgavimab showed a reduction in efficacy of about 12 times and that of sotrovimab, on the other hand, was reduced by only two. But researchers are wary of drawing too trenchant conclusions: more insights are needed.

The conspiracy theories

One of the claims that is mostly circulating on the network about the Omicron variant is that it is testifying to vaccine ineffectiveness and that vaccines, as they have been made, are useless. Conspiracy theorists get it right: it isn’t. Research on this issue is unanimous. On the New England Journal of Medicine, some South African researchers had noted that the efficacy of Pfizer doses was maintained, although the effect did lessen over time. The need for a reinforcement or vaccination booster is already known to the scientific world. In many childhood vaccines, for example (such as those against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) there are calls.

Less severe effects than Omicron

A South African research published in theInternational Journal of Infectious Diseases showed that 1% of Omicron cases required hospitalization in the ICU compared with 4.3% in previous waves. And deaths have also been greatly reduced: 4.5% of the cases studied compared to 21.3%. However, the age of the inmates is decreasing. Today, those who enter the hospital are on average 39 years old compared to 49.8 for those who are infected with the Delta. But, positive figure, the days of hospitalization are halved (now there are four, while with the other waves an average of 8.8 was reached). Only one third of the patients (36%) had Covid-19 pneumonia. Among them, 72% were shown to have mild to moderate disease. The remaining 38% required additional care or ICU admission. South African research has also shown that there is less and less need for oxygen cylinders. Only 45% of patients who were in Covid wards needed it compared to 99.5% in the first wave.

Omicron: it will not be the last variant

“In the face of the Omicron emergency, an open question remains on the origin, transmission capacity and potential for immune escape of the variant – explain the scholars of Sichuan University in the article published Medcomm – Furthermore, it is not known whether in future could evolve new variants based on Omicron. But there is no doubt that the Omicron variant will not be the last variant of Sars-Cov-2. The continuous emergence of new variants of Sars-Cov-2 has made the control of the Covid-19 pandemic more complicated. Fortunately, we have accumulated many experiences and methods of dealing with the novel coronavirus and we know what we need to do to stop the spread of the variants. With global collaboration and rapid data sharing, humanity would eventually win the war against Covid-19 ». In practice, vaccinations and distancing remain essential, and they are all over the planet, especially in areas that offer less health care and that have low rates of vaccination coverage.