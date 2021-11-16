How does Putin’s tap that lowers the price of gas works (also in Italy)

After weeks of record increases on the markets, the announcement and reassurances of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow’s supplies to Europe have brought the price of gas down (a bit). In the meantime, however, the reserves are at their lowest for over a decade and the cold season has already begun (so for 2021 it is late).

If Russia decides to increase the gas supply to Europe, the price of gas in Europe will drop. Vladimir Putin with Gazprom in recent weeks it has reopened the natural gas tap to Europe, giving the EU countries a breather. After the dizzying increase recorded in October, the price of methane on the market seems to be, marking a reduction that will only be good for Italy and for bills from January onwards. Let me be clear: we are still at record levels but, at least, below the peaks of early autumn. And above all, it is now too late to fill the stockpiles before winter. Here’s what happened.

[Aggiornamento delle 13.16 del 16/11/2021: l’articolo è stato redatto prima dell’annuncio della Germania riguardo la sospensione della certificazione del gasdotto Nord Stream 2, che ha generato un rialzo dei prezzi del gas sui mercati nella mattinata di martedì 16 novembre]

The summer of passion

A quick review of how the gas crisis in Europe started. It all started in the spring, when the price of gas on the market was below 20 euros per megawatt hour. In those weeks, European countries begin to recharge their natural gas reserves in view of the winter season, usually arriving in October with full “tanks”, so demand rises and gas begins to be in demand (therefore the price rises). In June, the price had risen to 30 euros per megawatt hour, exceeding 40 euros in August. The arrival of summer concise with the price explosion.

In summary, the factors of the rise were:

Growth in European demand with the economic recovery and the need to top up reserves

Demand from China and Asian countries, which have secured gas (especially liquefied methane gas by sea) also thanks to long-term supply contracts (on the contrary, Europe has for years been focusing on “spot “, Therefore gas bought” from time to time “)

The lack of wind in Northern Europe during the spring and summer, which forced economies to again rely on gas rather than wind (draining reserves more than usual)

Then there is a theme that is intertwined with politics and international relations. The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, which doubles the direct connection between Russia and Germany, has been at the center of a debate and a tug-of-war with the European Commission (which has hindered its approval and the start of the flow of gas). Why is Nord Stream 2 so important? It would allow Moscow to cut Ukraine out of the gas trade, with which there is certainly no good blood at the moment. In short, Russia clearly uses this advantage in terms of negotiations, being able to count on the weapon of supplying natural gas to Europe in the most critical phases of the negotiations.

[Aggiornamento delle 13.16 del 16/11/2021: La Germania ha sospeso la procedura di certificazione di Nord Stream 2 a causa di un cambiamento nella forma giuridica della società che ne é operatore. Un cavillo che complica l’attivazione del gasdotto e mette pressione al prezzo del gas]

When Putin decided to open the taps

The price of gas continued to rise in September. Vladimir Putin’s Russia in fact seemed reticent in wanting to increase gas supplies to Europe. The International Energy Agency denounced the fact that Gazprom, the Russian public energy giant, could potentially have bought more space within the pipelines to Europe and eased the price tension, but avoided doing so.

The long-awaited announcement only came in early October. On 6 October Vladimir Putin declared that Russia could have increased supplies to Europe. A statement, by itself, capable of give breath to market prices and allow prices to be lowered again. After the peak of supplies for October 7 (negotiated the day before) the price reached 116 euros (ten times the price of March 2021). In the days following the announcement, the price fell to 78 euros per megawatt hour.

During the Russian Energy Week, Putin once again reiterated Moscow’s willingness to open the taps. He did it himself in a speech, which had an even greater impact on the media level. The price thus fell at the gates of November to 64 euros per megawatt hour on the Italian market the day before.

With November, the situation saw the price stabilize, albeit at extremely high prices compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Why does Putin have all this power over Europe?

There is a factor linked to the exceptional nature of 2021 and a historical one.

The one related to 2021 is the lack of gas reserves in Europe. The filling rate of gas deposits has never been lower in over a decade. A serious problem in view of the winter season also because from now on it will be impossible to reverse the trend: if the “cylinders” are not filled by October, they will no longer be filled (because with autumn we begin to consume) and we must hope for a winter not too rigid for these reserves to be sufficient until the end of February.

Italy is doing slightly better than Germany and the countries of northern Europe for its historical tendency to maintain strategic gas reserves in view of the winter. The levels are however lower than the historical ones. The historical factor concerns the dependence of the European continent on gas supplies from Russia. In Italy and Europe, Moscow accounts for almost 50% of non-EU natural gas imports. If we then calculate that the European Union imports 83.5% of its gas from external countries, it will be easy to understand how much Russia counts in the energy survival of the European Union. Italy is slightly less dependent on Russia overall thanks to imports from Algeria (which in the meantime has closed trade with Morocco, putting Spain under pressure instead).