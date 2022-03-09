Resident Evil Outbreak is the new remake of the saga that is being rumored the most these days. Although at the moment Capcom has not confirmed anything, the truth is that Outbreak would fit in as a new project in the saga for several reasons; from offering us the possibility of returning to Raccoon City to trying to consecrate a multiplayer for Resident Evil. What’s more, Resident Evil Outbreak could serve as a bridge between Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake, in case the latter is delayed, avoiding a year of emptiness in the saga. Of all the reasons, the possibility of returning to Raccoon City is without a doubt the most interesting.
How does Resident Evil Outbreak connect to Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3? All the details of the chronology of the games:
1.Resident Evil Outbreak
Resident Evil Outbreak begins with eight protagonists, two days before chaos breaks out in Raccoon City. Through different maps, the eight protagonists of the original game (and presumably the remake) must survive the chaos and escape from the city before it is destroyed. That is, the same thing that happens to Leon and Claire in Resident Evil 2 already Jill and Oliveira in Resident Evil 3.
Bearing in mind that the events of Resident Evil 2 take place on September 29 and 30, 1998 and those of Resident Evil 3 on September 28-29, 1998 (first part) and October 1 (second part), we find ourselves with the following Resident Evil Outbreak maps:
What is Resident Evil Outbreak? All the details of the game
Epidemic. It takes place in Jack’s bar and ends in the streets of Raccoon City.
Below zero. It takes place in the Umbrella Laboratory.
Beehiveat the City Hospital. Place that we already know in the Carlos Oliveira campaign of Resident Evil 3.
Hellat the Apple Inn hotel.
The moment of truth, where the survivors go from the basement of the Raccoon City Police Department to the City University. Not only Leon S. Kennedy belongs to the Raccoon City Police Force, but also Kevin Ryman, the main character of Outbreak.
These events take place on September 25, 1998, before Resident Evil 3 begins, with Jill Valentine in the city and before the story of Leon and Claire begins.
2. Resident Evil Outbreak Files #2
This second part takes place on October 1, 1998; day in which Leon, Claire and Sherry have already fled Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2, while in Resident Evil 3 the playable part of Carlos Oliveira begins in the city hospital. Although it also presents other events corresponding to the most interesting flashbacks, which connect with the saga. The maps of this game are the following:
Wild Thingswhich takes place in the zoo.
underbelly, at the Raccoon City subway station. After the changes of Resident Evil 3 (2020), it would be the same part starring Jill.
flash back. One of the most interesting settings in the game, because it takes us back to the Arklay Mountains (where Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil take place) and an abandoned hospital.
Desperate Times. Another scenario that fans love, because it takes the survivors to the Raccoon City Police Department before the viral outbreak, being able to know what happened to marvin before Leon encountered him in Resident Evil 2.
end of the road. It starts at the Umbrella facility and ends on the streets of Raccoon City.
Do you think that, in case the Resident Evil Outbreak remake becomes a reality, we will find more connections with the previous installments of the saga?
