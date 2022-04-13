how does that of the three days to deflate

Summer is approaching, as are the days spent in costume: let’s see together the diet to follow to eliminate abdominal swelling.

First of all we would like to underline that this type of dietsconcentrated in 3-5 daysare reserved for those who, more than lose weight, must losing excess fluids. In fact, it often happens that – following holidays or weeks that are more free from a food point of view – people buy a few extra pounds. In this case, we are simply talking about fluid retention and a need for cleanse the body of excessive amounts of toxins and fatty foods.

In the face of this, if your goal is more considerable, we recommend that you contact a nutritionist. The more weight you lose, the longer the diet period will last. So, beware of anyone who promises to lose 10kg in a week. In this case, in fact, we will simply talk about a perfect diet to purify the body and relieve the sense of swelling, returning to show off a sculptural flat stomach. Let’s see the details together.

Diet: is it possible to deflate the belly in 3 days?

First, let’s remember that the success of any diet depends on the deficit caloric: we consume fewer calories than we consume. For this reason, the three day diet provides a consistent decrease in carbohydrates and the preference for wholemeal flours, rich in fiber and vitamins. Obviously, fatty, processed foods, sugars and sweets will be eliminated, as well as drinks, alcohol and red meats. Let’s see now a typical menu.

So let’s start with the most important meal of the day: the Breakfast. In this case, we recommend the consumption of 3/4 wholemeal rusks with a drizzle of jam and coffee, or low-fat yogurt with fruit and wholemeal cereals and a nice juice. In general, within your breakfast proteins and vitamins must be included, useful for facing the day correctly. Just for these three days of dieting, we do not recommend the mid-morning snack.

For the lunch, remember to avoid the consumption of refined carbohydrates. What to do then? You can prepare an excellent spelled, cherry tomatoes and tuna salad; wholemeal pasta with tomato (without exaggerating with quantities and toppings), but also more simply than chicken breast with a good dose of vegetables. Especially on diet days in fact, we recommend increasing the amount of vegetables eatenin order to reach the sense of satiety first and avoid bingeing on more substantial foods.

Finally, for dinner you can prepare yourself one legume soup, or a vegetable soup accompanied by wholemeal croutons. Also remember that the first rule of diets detox resides influid intake, for this reason it is useful to drink at least 2l of water and perhaps break the afternoon with a nice detoxifying herbal tea or a good green tea. If you add a little physical exercise or a nice walk of at least 30 minutes, the results will appear much more evident.