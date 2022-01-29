how does the 110% super bonus change

The publication in the Official Gazette of the Sostegni ter decree is creating some confusion in the construction sector, given the innovations introduced on the 110% superbonus and on building bonuses considered too stringent and deleterious for the national economic recovery. Let’s see how the 110% superbonus changes and the criticisms of the government’s work from parties and associations.

From 7 February 2022 stop on the sale of the infinite credit

In the face of the numerous frauds discovered on building bonuses (superbonus, eco-bonuses, restructuring bonuses, seismabonus, facade bonuses), the government was forced to run for cover and to adopt more stringent measures with the new Sostegni 2022 decree. on January 27, 2022 in the Official Journal, makes important changes to all bonuses provided for in the construction sector with the first Relaunch decree, that of 2020, including the 110% bonus. What changes? The assignment of the credit, with the tax credit that can be assigned only once both by the beneficiaries of the deduction, and by the suppliers who receive the credit. With the elimination of the option of subsequent steps, further credit transfers are no longer possible, whether one operates with or without a discount on the invoice. The new provisions, which will come into force from 7 February 2022, have already started the race for the sale. Before this date, the transfer of the tax credit will have no limits, while after this it can take place only once. It should be remembered that banks and financial intermediaries are among the subjects to whom the tax credit can be assigned.

The Mite price list is coming

Among the other novelties there is the compliance visa, that is a certification that guarantees the existence of the conditions for requesting the tax deduction, and the sworn statement, a certification to verify the adequacy of the expenses incurred according to the values ​​established for some categories of goods. By 9 February 2022, the ministry of ecological transition should approve a decree with a special price list consisting of 35 items, which will be used to identify the maximum expenditure values ​​for certain categories of work. Maximum limits foreseen for:

the energy requalification of buildings;

insulation of roofs, floors and perimeter walls;

replacement of fixtures (for climatic zones);

the installation of solar shading;

condensing boilers;

micro-cogenerators;

heat pumps;

biomass generators;

building automation technologies.

Sabatini (ABI): the new constraints create uncertainty also for contracts already stipulated

The “strong constraints” introduced with the Sostegni ter decree to the 110% bonus are frowned upon by the general manager of ABI – Italian Banking Association, Giovanni Sabatini, since “even with substantially retroactive effects, they also create uncertainty on contracts already stipulated “. “There is regret for the non-acceptance of the requests coming from the worlds of companies and banks so that the measure of the advance of the superbonus can continue to express its positive effects on the economy, in full compliance with the law. The fight against illegality – continues the director Sabatini – he has a fundamental presence in banks that must always operate in compliance with stringent regulations, as evidenced by the tens of thousands of annual reports of suspicious transactions “. Sabatini, on the other hand, said he was satisfied with the inclusion, again in the Sostegni ter decree, “of the suspension for 2022 of the payment of mortgage payments and other loans for the populations affected by the 2016 earthquakes in central Italy, a legislative measure requested in a letter jointly signed by the President of ABI, Antonio Patuelli, and the Extraordinary Commissioner for the reconstruction of the 2016 earthquake, Giovanni Legnini. pandemic that in recent months has taken on new vigor “.

5 Star Movement: it is irresponsible to block the 110% bonus from functioning

Dissatisfied with the new measures introduced for the 110% superbonus also some deputies of the 5-star Movement. Patrizia Terzoni, Riccardo Fraccaro and Luca Sut declare that “once again the minister of the economy, Daniele Franco, wanted to change the current rules, with the result of blocking, even retroactively, bank advances and therefore construction sites, arousing the legitimate discontent of families, businesses, technicians and credit institutions “. The government’s attitude is “irresponsible”: it is not possible “to block the functioning of a decisive measure for economic recovery” in such a delicate moment for the country. The 5 Stars promise battle: “Our amendments to reintroduce the possibility of sales after the first are ready for filing and for confrontation with other political forces, but the fact remains that an entire sector and hundreds of thousands of families will have to wait for the conversion process to be completed, then about two months, to be able to start again with the construction sites. For this reason, together with the reintroduction of the possibility of assigning the credit several times, we will propose the elimination of the 30% restriction of works carried out within June 30 for single-family homes, with a decalage (reduction over time, ed) also dedicated to this type of building starting from 2024. We will not accept that the Mef penalizes citizens and businesses by preventing them from using our maxi concession “.

The protests of the associations

Trade associations are also rising, worried about the economic recovery. “Artisans and small businesses express deep disappointment at the Government’s unwillingness to find different solutions to combat fraud, using all the tools to identify and prosecute those responsible. The new heavy restrictions on the use of building bonuses, introduced by art. 28 of the Sostegni ter decree, – writes the National Craft Confederation (Cna) in a note – are causing the disengagement of intermediaries in the purchase of tax credits. redevelopment and energy efficiency work on buildings, penalizing honest citizens and businesses and slowing down economic growth and the positive use of NRP resources “. Therefore, the Cna asks Parliament to overcome, during the conversion, the restrictions “so as to ensure continuity and certainty to the mechanism of the sale and guarantee the necessary stability for the functioning of the bonuses”.

Confartigianato and Ance ask for the removal of art. 28

The president of Confartigianato, Marco Granelli, is also worried: “Once again, instead of hitting the dishonest with targeted and surgical measures, we end up shooting in the heap with restrictive measures that harm, without reason, all entrepreneurs. In this way we do not certainly discourage the ‘smart ones’, well capable of circumventing bureaucratic complications, but credit purchase operations are slowed down, especially by financial operators, in particular those close to reaching the absorption capacity of the credits themselves. the result is an inevitable increase in financial charges and a dangerous contraction in the number of operators who can make acquisitions. In a word, we end up blocking the use of building bonuses and relaunching the sector “. Therefore Granelli asks the government “to proceed immediately with the removal of article 28 of the DL Sostegni ter and to modify it to make possible at least two transfers of tax credits and, in any case, multiple transfers to institutional subjects (banks, insurance companies and subjects registered in the register of financial intermediaries) “.

In the same vein, the reaction of the Ance – National Constructors Association. “Sorry to see that a provision has been included in a decree called ‘support’ which has absolutely nothing to support both businesses and citizens – declares the president Gabriele Buia – Despite the protests of most of the economic world and the proposals on the table of alternative solutions that we were the first to suggest, the government has decided not to listen to anyone, thus effectively placing a mortgage on the 110% superbonus construction sites. deriving from building bonuses will have a very heavy impact on the work in progress with the risk of creating thousands of restraints and blocking interventions already started with serious social and economic repercussions for families and businesses “.