how does the apple trade-in program work and when is it profitable

What to do with old devices when we buy a new one? We can choose to keep it for a second use, sell it or give it away, or give it to Apple’s Trade In program. With the latter, in general, Apple will pay us a certain amount and recycle the device for us.

What is the Apple Trade In recycling program?

The recycling program, as its name suggests, seeks to ensure that all the company’s used devices are disposed of correctly and in an environmentally friendly way. To convince us of its use, the company you will pay us a certain amount depending on the type of device that we are delivering and their age.

Once Apple facilities receive the product, they disassemble it, recover the most interesting components and materialsclassify the rest and proceed to recycle it both to manufacture new devices and to manufacture products outside the Apple catalog.

The DAISY robot, the evolution of LIAM, is in charge of this process, which was also in charge of scrapping the used iPhones that we return to Apple. Thus, Apple can process a large number of devices and continue advancing in its environmental goals. Objectives such as eradicating plastic from all its boxes, for example.

Why make use of the Apple Trade In program?





The Apple Trade In program has several really attractive points. On the one hand, there is the knowing that our device will be recycled efficiently and respectful with the environment. On the other hand, there is the economic issue.

Of course, we can choose to sell our devices in second-hand stores or to family and friends, but too many times the process can take forever. In Wallapop, a benchmark in Spain, sometimes it is difficult to receive a serious offer, and the process becomes somewhat tedious.

At Apple, although prices may be somewhat lower, the process is free of any questions or doubts. The company sends us a box in which to place the original device, the label for the box already printed, and a link where to schedule a collection.

The value is also quite interesting. apple right now buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max at 645 euros, the iPhone 12 Pro at 560 and the iPhone 11 Pro at 370, to give just three examples. We can sell an iPad Pro for 590 euros, a MacBook Pro for up to 960 euros, a Mac Pro for up to 4,870 euros or an Apple Watch Series 6 for up to 175 euros.

When do we deliver our products to Apple’s Trade In recycling program?





There are three ways to join Apple’s Trade In program. The first is go to an Apple Store, deliver our old device at the time of buying a new one and receive a discount on the price. The second is to buy a product online and decide, at the time of purchase, that we will give up an old device in exchange for the discount. The third and last is independent of any purchase, we simply enter the Apple website and deliver a device in exchange for a gift card.

In the first case, we deliver our device on the spot, while in the second we will deliver it within seven days after the new device has reached us. In the third case, after starting the process, which is carried out by an Apple partner, We will also have a week to proceed with the packaging and shipping.

Certainly the ease of receive a certain amount towards the renewal of a device it is more than interesting. In addition, a really simple process in which we do not have to be aware of purchases, sales or anything else other than restoring our device and sending it.