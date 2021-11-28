how does the bonus to renovate the furniture work?

The Mobile bonuses is the 50% deduction incentive designed to renovate furnishings and replace large appliances with newer models with a higher energy class. Its 2021 version expires next December 31st. After that, starting from 2022, the new incentive will have a lower spending ceiling, for a maximum of 5 thousand euros.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Mobile Bonus:

– the bonus is dedicated to whoever is doing or intends to play renovations (even partial) of your property. It cannot be applied in the case of buildings in which no restructuring interventions have been made;

– for these works, the beneficiaries of the incentive will be able to enjoy the 50% personal income tax deduction with the spending ceiling of 16 thousand euros;

– the deduction must be divided into 10 annual installments of the same amount in the tax return;

– in order to use the bonus, the furniture and appliances must necessarily be purchased by 31 December 2021 (to those bought by‘January 1, 2022, indeed, the new spending limit of 5 thousand euros will be applied), while i works of building renovation of the property must have started starting from 1 January 2020;

– i payments allowed to take advantage of this incentive are bank transfer, debit or credit card;

– the bonus includes: i mobile new such as furnishings for the bedroom (beds, mattresses, bedside cabinets, chest of drawers), for the study (bookcases, desks), for the kitchen (tables, chairs) or for the living room (sofas, armchairs, sideboards, lighting devices);

VIDEO – Auto Bonus, the incentives start again. Here are which vehicles

– as for household appliances, they must be of energy class not lower than A + (A or higher for ovens and washer-dryers). Appliances must be equipped with a suitable energy label (or without an energy label only if it is not yet mandatory for that type of appliance);

Keep reading

– between large appliances provided for by the 2021 Furniture Bonus, there are: refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, washer dryers, dryers, dishwashers, cooking appliances, electric heaters, electric hot plates, microwave ovens, electric heaters, electric radiators, electric fans, appliances for the conditioning.

VIDEO – From the tax cut to the extension of bonuses, all the news of the 2022 financial maneuver