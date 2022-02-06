how does the crossroads between severance pay and pension fund work?

The tacit consent mechanism will return in 2023 and will allow decisions between severance pay and pension funds. A solution appreciated in the past.

There is still the pension reform on the government’s table but the imminence of the issue will certainly require more speed than in the months that separate us from 2023.

Also because, in the meantime, the instruments arranged seem more aimed at obtaining early retirement than at providing a structured solution. For this, as has been understood, there will still be a wait. Unexpected help, however, could come from another tool such as severance indemnity (TFR) which, just for 2023, could figure as an additional pension instrument and not surprisingly. In fact, among the main innovations expected for next year, there is something that is not so new. This is the so-called “silent assent” mechanism, or rather on the explicit request by the neighbor for the maintenance pension of the severance pay.

A variable that should not be underestimated. The workers, in fact, will be required to communicate six months after retirement if they want to keep their severance pay, or if at the right time the liquidation will have to be paid automatically into the pension fund. A solution, the latter, which would allow the sum of money to be accumulated in a “Cometa fund”, replacing the one provided by the INPS. A return to the past as mentioned, even if the silence-assent had not been seen for a while. The last trace dates back to 2007, always with 6 months of time. And there were over one and a half million workers who chose to channel the money into the pension fund.

Pension fund or severance pay? The choice in the logic of silence-assent

The numbers on silence-assent were provided by the Uil confederal secretary, Domenico Proietti. The return, however, also brings some doubts and, according to the CISL Confederal Secretary Ignazio Ganga (who spoke to the Messaggero), there is a need for correct information on the subject, as well as “financial education” in this regard. A first clarification in fact, it will have to concern the eventual opening to all businesses, or if the mechanism will be reserved only for those with employees below quota 50. In the latter case, the severance pay is decided by the company, while the larger ones operate the direct transfer to the state one. The six months will therefore be the useful interregnum for small businesses to determine access to the system.

Meanwhile, discussions continue on the possibility of leaving work at 62 and with 41 contributions. The point is that, at least for the moment, the quota 102 rule will apply (64 years and at least 38 of contributions, 35 of which with actual contributions). A provision that will last at least until 31 December 2022 and which, at the moment, penalizes those who they started working before a certain period. The hypothesis is therefore that of the recalculation on the basis of the contributions paid, as is essentially the case for the Female Option. In practice, one would decide not on the date of exit from the world of work but on the basis of the personal data. A substantial change but which, for the moment, is on the level of the other hypotheses.