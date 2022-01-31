how does the hottest social network ever work? Here are the steps

OnlyFans was born in London as an entertainment platform, but soon spread all over the world reaching Italy. Although initially no one talked about it, today the app is very popular. This can also be defined as “the earning method of 2022” as it allows for get some money creating its own channel of content accessible through a subscription activated by registered users. Inside it is possible to publish photos and videos and broadcast live in streaming and then pay them. IT IS OBVIOUSLY FORBIDDEN TO MINORS.

OnlyFans: how much do you earn?

Many profitable and successful accounts on OnlyFans offer fitness, fashion, DIY, games, cooking, cosplay, travel, beauty and model making. However, there is also the “hot” side in which users pay to have access to even explicit content.

To register, you need to log in to the official website according to 2 options:

entering information such as e-mail, name and password;

associating a Twitter account staff to grant the necessary permissions (just click on “Sign up – log in with Twitter”).

After confirming that you are over 18, if you want to make money with the platform, you must indicate a valid payment method. Just like this:

Open your “Profile” -> “Subscription price” -> “Add bank account or payment information”;

Tap on the icon in the upper right corner: “Menu” -> “Add bank account”.

Initially you can also offer teasers or some free content in order to to intrigue users to sign up or implement collaborations with already active and popular influencers within the platform.

How much can you earn on OnlyFans? Let’s take an example: a person with 1,000 followers on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter who sets the subscription fee to his OnlyFans of $ 4.99 can earn $ 49 to $ 249 per monthwithout taking into account possible tips and paid messages.